Learning Management System Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 27.98 Bn growth -- Driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The learning management system market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the learning management system market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The report on the learning management system market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 20.19% and register an incremental growth of USD 27.98 billion between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: interoperability issues and an increase in the number of open-source LMS.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector.

Educational institutions and corporate organizations are increasingly opting for a next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE). It helps organizations develop effective learning programs. Thus, resulting in high efficiency in executing tasks and better retention rates of employees. In educational institutions, it supports the transitioning from the transmission model of education to one built on concepts such as active learning, personalization, hybrid course designs, and new directions for measuring degree progress. These factors are increasing the adoption of NGDLE, thereby driving the growth of the market.

"Facilitated centralized learning and upgrade in learning processes will further accelerate the growth of the market," says an analyst at Technavio.

The market structure is fragmented in nature. The market consists of many regional and international players. The vendors compete on price and features to differentiate their products. As of now, the market in focus is in the initial stage, which moderates the threat of rivalry. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period as there are many unexplored regions such as MEA and APAC, where vendors are expected to increase their presence. This rivalry will be further intensified by an influx of new vendors and the availability of open-source platforms and tools in the market. Therefore, the threat of rivalry will be high during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

End-user: academic sector and corporate sector

Deployment: on-premise and on-cloud

Geography: North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

Based on the end-user, the academic sector segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the rising popularity of online learning and the increase in the number of universities providing online learning.

Similarly, by deployment, the on-premise LMS market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the segment is the enhanced security provided by on-premise LMS software.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 35% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for LMS from corporate organizations.

The learning management system market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2020 and the forecast for the learning management system market through 2025?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the learning management system market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the learning management system market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the learning management system market?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Academic sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

On-cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blackboard Inc.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Pearson Plc

PowerSchool Group LLC

SAP SE

Workday Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

