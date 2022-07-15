Learning Management System Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 27.98 Bn growth -- North America to have significant share

The learning management system market is segmented by end-user (academic sector and corporate sector) and deployment (on-premise and on-cloud).

The academic sector is the prime end-user in the market. The rising popularity of online learning and the increase in the number of universities providing online learning are driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the rising prominence of m-learning as a mode of teaching in schools and colleges is contributing to the growth of the segment.

By deployment, the market will observe maximum growth in the on-premise deployment segment during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the enhanced security provided by on-premise LMS software. However, with the increased penetration of the internet coupled with a rise in the adoption of on-cloud LMS software, the market growth in the on-premise LMS will witness a slowdown in growth.

The global learning management system market is analyzed across five regions — North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.

North America is currently the dominating region, occupying 35% of the global market share. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increasing investments in the adoption of modern technologies by educational institutions operating in the region. Also, the increased popularity and growing awareness of e-learning will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the learning management system market in North America.

The learning management system market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the adoption of NGDLE in the academic sector. Globally, many educational institutions and corporate organizations are increasingly opting for a next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE) to ensure effective learning which results in high efficiency in executing tasks. The use of LMS has gained more traction in the higher education and K-12 sectors. It supports the transitioning from the transmission model of education to one built on concepts such as active learning, personalization, hybrid course designs, and new directions for measuring degree progress. Such benefits are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The learning management system market is fragmented due to the presence of several players and a few well-established players. To sustain the competition, vendors are focusing on new product launches and adopting inorganic growth strategies such as strategic alliances and mergers and acquisitions.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Blackboard Inc.: The company offers LMS such as Blackboard Learn.

Clearlake Capital Group L.P.: The company offers LMS for organizations to recruit, train, and manage people through its subsidiary Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.: The company offers secure and reliable LMS with interactive learning and a collaborative environment.



Learning Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.19% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 27.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blackboard Inc., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Instructure Inc., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Group LLC, SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

