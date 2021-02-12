Learning Reimagined With Universal Clear Communication

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVID Products, a leader in value-based audio solutions designed for learning, has officially announced the release of their award-winning Universal 50 Series. A stylish new design that raises the bar on audio products for any learning environment. This past year amplified the essential need for 1:1 headsets to engage students in remote learning environments. AVID's continued dedication to product availability resulted in connecting over four million students in 2020. During this time, they also began designing their next generation 50 Series. Developed to meet state testing and assessment requirements across the country, while offering prolonged comfort, clear communication and increased student focus. Whether in the classroom, distance or remote learning, this series fully delivers on AVID's commitment to offer audio solutions that give a safe and engaging learning experience for the education community.

AVID releases the AE-50 Series, which includes the ISTE 2020 award-winning AE-55 headset

The 50 Series includes the AE-55 headset that recently captured Best of Show honors at ISTE 2020, the tech and learning organization that recognizes products that have a positive impact within EdTech. Other models in the series include the AE-55USB headset and AE-54 headphone. Headset models come with the standard feature of a 270º rotating noise-canceling microphone and all models offer adjustable ambidextrous design, easy to clean, chew resistant nylon braided cord and much more! Color options of blue or black vary depending on model. Connection types include 3.5mm TRRS or USB 2.0 headset with boom mic and a 3.5mm TRS headphone.

Established in 1953, AVID Products is a 100% employee-owned company in the heart of beautiful Middletown, RI, with the purpose of enriching the human experience in meaningful and sustainable ways through daily interactions, value-based products and service solutions. Within Education, the learning team focuses on developing quality audio solutions for the minds of the future by keeping abreast of the evolving technologies in all learning environments. Providing quality, innovation and value that enhances the learning experience is at the heart of the AVID mission.

