Learning Resources® And The Busby Family From TLC's OutDaughtered® Advocate For Exposing Preschoolers To Coding Skills In Third Year Of Partnership

"For three years, we've been proud to partner with STEM leader, Learning Resources, and show the world how we learn through play in the Busby house," said Danielle Busby. "Having a house full of Learning Resources toys has certainly helped instill a love of learning in our girls, and Adam and I feel passionately about the importance of exposing them to coding skills as early as possible."

The Busbys are part of the nearly 85% of parents who agree that early STEM learning is critical for their kids, according to a recent survey by Learning Resources. And, 82% of parents think it's important that children play with screen-free toys, something Learning Resources is committed to across their entire product line and particularly with the launch of Coding Critters.

Coding Critters are adorable interactive pet friends that help teach preschoolers early STEM concepts through coding and play, without the use of a screen. Coding Critters come with complete playsets and teach kids basic coding principles as they care for their interactive pet friends, and follow along with the playful "storybook coding" adventures outlined in included storybooks. With Coding Critters, kids effortlessly develop a foundational understanding of basic coding skills such as sequential logic and programming commands while playing with the adorable interactive puppy, kitty and dinosaur pets.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with the Busbys, a family that truly exemplifies our mission of instilling a love of learning in children," said Marie LaPlante, Learning Resources CMO. "It's been uniquely satisfying to watch the quints grow up the last three years, and now arrive at the perfect age to begin their coding education with our products."

Learning Resources' partnership with the Busby family will include a series of articles and YouTube videos that depict the family "learning through play" at home. The partnership will culminate in an event this August in the Busby's hometown of Houston, where they will work with Learning Resources to donate more than $50k worth of STEM and coding learning supplies to Houston area preschools in underserved communities.

For more information about Coding Critters and Learning Resources and to access content developed in conjunction with the Busbys, visit www.LearningResources.com .

About Learning Resources:

We're the toy cash registers that help kids learn to count. We're the alphabet puzzle blocks that inspire a love of reading. We're the coding mouse that schools use to prepare students for tomorrow. We are Learning Resources®—and our mission is to help kids love to learn. For over 30 years we've been the leader in educational toys, with more than 1,000 items sold in over 80 countries. Our toys are designed to help children build educational skills… and get ready to take on the world. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com, or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn, Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources.

