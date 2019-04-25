Learning Resources® Partners With Giuliana & Bill Rancic To Share The Value Of Early STEM Play For Kids With The Fun Hands-On Science Of Beaker Creatures

The Rancics, who launched the online parenting platform PEAR in 2018, have observed firsthand the value and importance of early STEM exposure through their son, Duke, who attends a STEM school in Chicago.

"Whether Duke is taking apart a gadget to see how it works or playing with STEM toys like Beaker Creatures, it's very clear that this type of engagement with science and engineering is having a dramatic impact on the way he is learning to think," said Giuliana Rancic. "STEM is new to a lot of parents and it can be daunting to figure out how to integrate it into kids' lives. We wanted to partner with Learning Resources to help raise awareness about just how simple and natural it can be."

The Rancics are part of the nearly 85% of parents who agree that early STEM learning is critical for their kids. But many parents don't know how to help support STEM learning outside the classroom. By partnering with the Rancics, Learning Resources, an industry leader in STEM, is hoping to shine a spotlight on simple and easily implementable ways all parents can expose their kids to STEM.

"For more than 30 years, Learning Resources has helped millions of children develop a love of learning and build the educational skills that help them get ready to take on the world," said Marie LaPlante, Learning Resources CMO. "We are thrilled to partner with the Rancics, who share our passion for learning through play and providing the essential STEM tools to set children up for future success."

Learning Resources' partnership with the Rancic family includes a series of STEM-focused articles in addition to tips for easily incorporating STEM learning at home. It will culminate in an event in May at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago where Giuliana and Bill will host a "STEM Spectacular" complete with hands-on Beaker Creatures experiments for students from Chicago Public Schools. Learning Resources will also make a $100k product donation to CPS as part of their ongoing commitment to give back to local children and classrooms with a focus on early STEM education.

Launched in 2018 with a broad lineup of new products rolling out this year, Beaker Creatures is a line of STEM-themed collectibles that combines the thrill of collecting with hands-on science experiments that build skills and spark curiosity. Having already secured a 2019 Toy of the Year nomination and more than 100 million views on YouTube, the line now boasts more than 100 creatures to collect along with even more science learning for kids to experience. Beaker Creatures is founded in real science, from the bubbling Reactor Pods that reveal the creatures to the hands-on lab sets and crazy experiments that teach kids about the world around them.

For more information about Beaker Creatures and Learning Resources and to access content developed in conjunction with the Rancics, visit www.LearningResources.com.



About Learning Resources:

We're the toy cash registers that help kids learn to count. We're the alphabet puzzle blocks that inspire a love of reading. We're the coding mouse that schools use to prepare students for tomorrow. We are Learning Resources®—and our mission is to help kids love to learn. For over 30 years we've been the leader in educational toys, with more than 1,000 items sold in over 80 countries. Our toys are designed to help children build educational skills… and get ready to take on the world. For more information, visit www.learningresources.com, or follow the brand on Twitter @LearningHandsOn, Facebook @LearningResources and Instagram @learningresources.

