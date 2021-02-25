Learning Tree Enhances Their Market-Leading Cyber Security Curriculum as Early Adopters with CMMC and SecDevOps Certifications

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations today constantly face the challenge of protecting their brand and data from malicious cyber threats. With attacks like SolarWinds becoming more prevalent, financial repercussions of cybercrime are expected to reach $6 trillion by the end of 2021.1 Learning Tree has worked with leading organizations to bring innovative solutions to support cyber security upskilling efforts to mitigate this persistent threat. Most recently, Learning Tree partnered with DevOps Institute as an exclusive co-sponsor on a new SecDevOps Certification Program, and is now offering the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) as an early authorized training partner.

Exclusive SecDevOps Certification Curriculum

As part of an exclusive partnership agreement, Learning Tree has developed the world's first SecDevOps certification curriculum in collaboration with the DevOps Institute. SecDevOps is an evolutionary methodology that combines security and software development with operations. SecDevOps seeks to ensure cyber security is not merely dealt with as an afterthought, but rather integrated throughout the entire lifecycle of an Agile/DevOps software development project. When implemented successfully, it allows teams to build, test, and release secure software more efficiently and reliably, while realizing more benefit faster through continuous improvement efforts.

Jayne Groll, CEO of DevOps Institute, said, "DevOps Institute is pleased to collaborate with Learning Tree to bring the first SecDevOps certification course to market in support of the enterprise training and workforce development needs for SecDevOps."

"Learning Tree has witnessed the rapid rise of SecDevOps among federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security," added Brandon Finlen, Head of Product for Learning Tree. "Our goal has been to proactively meet the need with a SecDevOps curriculum that helps customers gain the right skills for their specific job role, allowing our federal clients to focus on the cultural transformation needed for true SecDevOps adoption to take place."

Early Authorized Training Partner for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

Learning Tree is also one of the earliest authorized training partners for the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) credential, releasing the first course offering available for enrollment. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has recently announced the CMMC, which will serve as a framework for enforcing the department's existing Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) requirements. All organizations that conduct business with the DoD must at a minimum meet the provisions of the basic maturity level (Level 1) of the CMMC program.

To further support organizations navigating the increasingly high-risk cyber security landscape, Learning Tree will present a discussion led by Richard Spires, former CIO for the U.S. Homeland Security, on the topic of preparing for the next SolarWinds attack.

Preparing for the Next SolarWinds: The Necessity for Cyber Security Skills & Development

When: Tuesday, Mar 30th • 9am or 12pm ET (1 Hour with Q&A)

Complimentary – Register Now: https://adobe.ly/3dkADq4

Comprehensive Cyber Security Curriculum Awarded & Recognized

Learning Tree has just been named (ISC)2's First Premier Global Partner. The new Global Premier Partner designation recognizes status as a trusted (ISC)2 official content learning partner and the outstanding support provided to cyber security students worldwide through a comprehensive security education curriculum, including the following (ISC)2 official certification education offerings: CCSP, CISSP, CSSLP, SSCP, CAP, and HCISPP. Both organizations will work closely to engage more aspiring cyber security professionals around the world and educate them as they pursue the next chapter in their careers.

"Having the right cyber security strategy, processes, and talent in place has never been more critical," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We are poised to better support our clients in their mission to safeguard their brands and data through our comprehensive cyber security training approach from skills assessments to training to coaching — work we take great pride in at Learning Tree and appreciate this recognition as (ISC)2's first global premier partner."

View all cyber security industry recognition including CompTIA, EC Council, ISACA, and CertNexus.

