Learning Tree Finishes 2020 with Trio of Industry Awards in Recognition of its Skill-Based IT & Cyber Security Training Curriculum

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International's award-winning IT and management training curriculum has once again been recognized by leading industry organizations for breadth, depth, and quality of offerings.

"Learning Tree prides itself on helping clients achieve the business results they seek through skills development, process improvement, and digital transformation initiatives," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We're honored to be recognized by the industry for the quality of our work and to have the opportunity to celebrate these awards with our clients. In an increasingly competitive environment, it has never been more important to strategically invest in people to drive lasting success in the years to come."

TrainingIndustry.com has named Learning Tree to its Top 20 Training Companies award list for the 10th consecutive year, highlighting Learning Tree's exceptional data science training curriculum, in addition to the following criteria:

Leadership and innovation in IT training

Breadth and quality of IT training

Strength of customer base and geographic reach

Company size and growth potential

CertNexus has awarded Learning Tree the Americas ATP of the Year award. Jeff Felice, President of CertNexus, commented, "Learning Tree has been a highly active partner offering webinars, lunch and learns, as well as incorporating CertNexus in their brand re-launch of 2019. We've seen tremendous success in this partnership, and the quality we see from Learning Tree's cyber security training curriculum continues to exceed expectations."

CompTIA named Learning Tree a 2020 Global Platinum Partner based on growth, quality, and leadership in the cyber security training space.

Other industry awards recently won by Learning Tree include:

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy major IT initiatives, process improvement, and transformational business solutions. Nearly 3 million IT & business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree and its expert instructor corps, real-world practitioners who bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. The Learning Tree "hands-on" approach to skills development reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

