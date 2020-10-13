LearningRx® Brings One-on-One Brain Training to Canada

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LearningRx One-on-One Brain Training (www.LearningRx.com), the largest personal brain training company in the world, has opened its first Center in Canada. Franchising since 2003, the company's brain training centers have served more than 100,000 families and completed more than 6,000,000 brain training sessions to date.

Khai Woo and Jeri Situ are newlyweds from Toronto, Ontario where Khai has been a high school teacher and Jeri has a financial services background. With Khai's 10+ years teaching experience and Jeri's prior franchisee experiences operating an established restaurant franchise, they are excited to open the first LearningRx Center in Canada. LearningRx Brain Trainers work one-on-one with children and adults to improve cognitive skills that impact an individual's ability to think, remember, and perform in school, work, and life-skills like attention, processing speed, and memory.

LearningRx is best known for the cognitive improvements its programs provide to people who struggle with ADHD and attention issues, dyslexia and reading challenges, and other brain-based differences related to math, memory, and traumatic brain injury.

The first Center in Canada will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Khai Woo and Jeri Situ. Woo, a mechanical engineer who taught high school math and technology, sees the LearningRx franchise as an opportunity to continue his work educating youth. Situ, a financial advisor and experienced franchisee, says LearningRx provides a means for the couple to work for themselves, help their community, and invest in a franchise system with a proven track record of financial success.

"More than 80% of learning challenges are caused by one or more weak brain skills," says Situ. "These are hidden weaknesses that most people don't know they have. LearningRx has helped clients ages 5 to 95 by sharpening their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better."

The disruption of COVID-19 has left many professionals reexamining their careers and life-long goals. Many educational and business professionals are exploring franchise opportunities for the chance to leave corporate careers behind and work for themselves. LearningRx is meeting the need for potential franchisees. Natalie Speakman, Director of Development for the LearningRx franchise reports, "Our proven business model serves two primary purposes: it allows franchisees to positively change lives for a living and it's a system that aligns with our corporate goal — to deliver a service that makes learning easier and faster for the clients we serve every day."

"With the substantial learning loss students are expected to experience due to their extended absence from one-on-one classroom learning, families are eager to find ways to boost the underlying cognitive skills that make learning easier," says Woo. "This community—from the schools and neighborhoods to the teachers' federation and churches we both attend—has been part of our growth, prosperity and livelihood for years. Now it's time to return the favor."

About LearningRx®

LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered through more than 200 locations in North America and in 48 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their Center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/open-a-center

Media Contact

Lisa A. Juhl | Marketing & Media Relations | LearningRx Brain Training

Colorado Springs, CO | 719.660.5312 | [email protected]

SOURCE LearningRx Brain Training

Related Links

http://www.LearningRx.com

