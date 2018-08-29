LearnZillion Co-Founder And President To Become CEO Of GlobalGiving

LearnZillion is now used by more than one in three teachers nationwide, covering more than 80 percent of school districts in the United States. Along with providing materials for individual teachers, LearnZillion provides school districts with a subscription-based curriculum built from the highest-quality, full-course open educational resources (OER).

"In addition to helping build LearnZillion's robust subscription platform and curricular offerings, Alix has played a critical role in developing a strong management team to help guide LearnZillion's continued growth in the coming years," said Tory Patterson, a board member and co-founder of Owl Ventures. "We are excited to see this team, under the continued leadership of co-founder and CEO Eric Westendorf, continue to build LearnZillion into a market-leading provider of high-quality curricula."

"Working with Eric to build this company will stand out as a singular achievement in my career, and I cannot imagine having had a better partner and friend in this endeavor," said Guerrier. "We were also blessed to draw so many talented colleagues committed to creating educational opportunities for students. I'm confident that LearnZillion will keep growing with this amazing team and Eric's leadership."

Guerrier will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors and an advisor to LearnZillion.

"I am incredibly grateful for Alix's leadership at LearnZillion over the last seven years. I could not have asked for a better co-founder with whom to build and grow the company. Alix's integrity, his insight, and his intelligence have shaped our company's culture and our software," said Westendorf. "We're sad to see him move on but excited about Alix's opportunity to bring his experience to GlobalGiving's work of building a community of connected nonprofits, donors, and companies in nearly every country."

GlobalGiving is the largest global crowdfunding community connecting nonprofits, donors, and companies in nearly every country. Guerrier is joining GlobalGiving as it is sharpening its mission to transform aid and philanthropy to accelerate community-led change. Having proved its early trust-based global crowdfunding model during its first decade, GlobalGiving now seeks to grow and refine the model and influence other actors in corporate giving, philanthropy, and official aid—to drive more resources to local, community-led organizations.

About LearnZillion:

LearnZillion is an education software company with a mission: to empower teachers to provide the education that every student deserves. LearnZillion provides the best delivery of high-quality curriculum, built from full-course open educational resources (OER). Founded by two educators in 2011, LearnZillion is now used by more than 1 in 3 U.S. teachers. To learn more, visit www.learnzillion.com.

About GlobalGiving:

GlobalGiving is the first and largest global crowdfunding community for nonprofits. GlobalGiving makes it safe and easy for people and companies to give to local projects anywhere in the world, providing nonprofits with the tools, training, and support they need to become more effective. Since 2002, GlobalGiving has helped raise more than $345 million from more than 800,000 donors and 260+ companies for more than 20,000 projects in more than 170 countries. GlobalGiving and its volunteers and partners have provided tens of thousands of hours of workshops, webinars, and online tools and resources to maximize the impact of those funds. The GlobalGiving team consists of 57 professionals in the US, UK, India, and China, and is led by a management team with experience that spans the technology, international development, financial services, and nonprofit sectors. GlobalGiving is the only crowdfunding community that integrates vetted nonprofit organizations, donors, and companies in a robust, high-value, global circle of giving that drives social change.

Contact: Emily Priborkin

LearnZillion

emilypriborkin@learnzillion.com

SOURCE LearnZillion

Related Links

http://www.learnzillion.com

