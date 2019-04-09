Lear's Powered, Adaptable Seating System, ConfigurE+, Wins Automotive News PACE Award

ConfigurE+ was jointly developed by engineers in Lear's Seating and E-Systems divisions and is the industry's first reconfigurable rear seating rail system with power. The technology allows vehicle seats to be easily fixed to floor-mounted rails and customized to many different adaptations without cumbersome latches or hooks. The powered rails enable electrical features such as reclining, heat/cool functionality and charging for smart devices.

"We're pleased to receive this prestigious acknowledgement for our first-to-market innovation, ConfigurE+. The collaborative work of our internal seating and electronics teams enables us to create technology that addresses the demand for efficient, reconfigurable and on-demand vehicle seating solutions. ConfigurE+ speaks to individual lifestyles with many different passenger purposes that creates opportunities for integration in shared mobility," said Frank Orsini, Lear Executive Vice President and President, Seating.

Potential applications for ConfigurE+ include SUV and van applications in today's automotive market. For future autonomous and ride-sharing applications, any vehicle with a flat load floor will be able to accommodate the technology. ConfigurE+ is integrated seatbelt-capable and meets all applicable safety requirements.

For the past 25 years, the Automotive News PACE Awards have honored superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance by automotive suppliers. This award, judged by an independent panel of technologists, is recognized around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

Lear is a global automotive technology leader in seating and electrical and electronic systems. Lear serves every major automaker in the world, and Lear content can be found on more than 400 vehicle nameplates. Lear's world-class products are designed, engineered and manufactured by a diverse team of approximately 169,000 employees located in 39 countries. Lear currently ranks #148 on the Fortune 500. Lear's headquarters are in Southfield, Michigan. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation. Lear is where passion drives possibilities.

