LeaseAccelerator Announces Add-On Enhancements to its Lease Lifecycle Platform

RESTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in the Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software market, announced today several enhancements to its integrated Lease Lifecycle Automation platform. The latest add-ons provide users with new levels of industry-leading technical and account support, testing and connectivity capabilities.

LeaseAccelerator's Lease Lifecycle Automation platform provides end-to-end lease lifecycle management across real estate and equipment leases helping users optimize their cash flow, automate accounting processes and simplify compliance. The newest add-ons will help drive more informed client interactions while enhancing a firm's ability to analyze, manage and grow its lease portfolio. Key platform add-ons include:

Premium Support: Designed for customers who are seeking a personalized approach to solving their unexpected challenges. Includes round-the-clock technical support for SEV-1 and SEV-2 cases, engineering and performance monitoring, eight designated support contacts, online case management submission, quarterly health checks and assessments, and a dedicated customer success manager.

Sandbox Environment : Provides a safe environment separate from production environments so users can create and test new integrations and configurations.

LeaseConnect: Enables users to automatically connect to ERP systems and other critical applications. Also offers real-time API and SFTP integration and 1000+ application-specific connectors for deep integration with existing systems.

Single Sign-On (SSO): Allows users to manage access to LeaseAccelerator with existing access control strategies and policies. SSO integrates with any existing SSO solution, connecting access control and uniting applications into one environment with a single point of access.

"Companies are facing significant economic and remote work challenges. Through added high-touch service and support, we're excited to help firms focus on core business functions while achieving lease management and automation success," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator.

For more information on LeaseAccelerator's new platform add-ons, please visit: https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/products/leaseaccelerator/.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides global Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software to improve free cash flow and simplify compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator automation platform includes asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; stakeholder performance management; and an integrated competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

