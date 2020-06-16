LeaseAccelerator honored as Gold Stevie® Award winner in 2020 American Business Awards

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the pioneer in the Enterprise Lease Accounting and Lease Lifecycle Management software market, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Financial Management Solution category at the 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, August 5.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. LeaseAccelerator was nominated in the Financial Management Solution category in which more than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winner.

"Leasing has enormous power to help organizations generate free cash flow during economic uncertainty. There are tremendous cost savings opportunities to be realized by automating the procure-to-pay, acquire-to-dispose, and record-to-report processes for equipment and real estate leases," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "We are thrilled that this year's judges recognized the importance of enterprise lease accounting and lease lifecycle management software by naming us a Stevie Award winner for the third year in a row," noted Keeler.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5."

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides global lease lifecycle management software to improve free cash flow and compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator platform includes a competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders, and integrated asset-level accounting, reporting and governance. With this strategic financial platform, customers gain valuable business insights about decentralized assets and stakeholders using centrally-managed, rich lease data that enables faster financial response to changing economic situations. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

