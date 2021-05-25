LeaseLock Adds Kevin Huss to Enterprise Sales Team

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced that Kevin Huss has joined as VP of Enterprise Sales Northeast. In his role, Huss will focus on driving the implementation of LeaseLock Zero Deposit™, the rental housing industry's first and only fully integrated lease insurance product.

Huss brings 15 years of multifamily revenue management experience to LeaseLock after spending more than seven years at Harbor Group Management Co., where he most recently served as Vice President of Revenue Management. Huss previously worked in the same role for Resource Residential and served as Revenue Manager for Simpson Housing.

"Kevin knows how to drive NOI through his wealth of experience in revenue management and operational processes," said Ed Wolff, CRO of LeaseLock. "His unique understanding of the shortcomings of security deposits – from a property management perspective – will help us further educate the industry on the NOI benefits of lease insurance."

Huss' experience with LeaseLock Zero Deposit was what prompted him to make the move from operator to supplier partner.

"Never in my career have I witnessed a solution with such an immediate and tremendous impact on leasing," said Huss. "There is no other product that can create exponential real value. The vision of LeaseLock is pioneering in our industry."

As the only AI-driven financial technology platform for rental housing providers, LeaseLock deploys through native property software systems and back-office workflows to integrate into the online resident leasing process. Operators market their communities as Zero Deposit™, creating an affordable, seamless resident experience and conversion lift — while protecting their properties with $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on every new lease with the standard coverage plan.

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman & Wakefield, Avenue5 Residential, LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, Strata Equity Group, Goodman Real Estate, and Elevation Real Estate and Management.

About Us

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

