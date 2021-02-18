LeaseLock Hires Stephanie Puryear Helling as Director of Enterprise Accounts

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced that Stephanie Puryear Helling has joined the company as Director of Enterprise Accounts. She will focus on implementation and strategic growth initiatives for LeaseLock's industry-leading lease insurance product, the first AI-powered financial technology platform for enterprise real estate.

LeaseLock continues to build its core teams as the insurtech leader announced its $52M Series B raise.

Puryear Helling brings more than 25 years of industry experience to LeaseLock. She joins following a lengthy career at Greystar, where she served as the industry giant's senior director of operations, real estate strategic services for the past eight years. She previously worked as Greystar's national vice president of education and training, and served as Past President of the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI), and continues to serve on the NAAEI Board of Directors and Apartment Careers Committee, which directs education and outreach initiatives for the National Apartment Association (NAA).

"Stephanie's executive leadership experience and vision-driven approach are a welcome addition to the LeaseLock team," said LeaseLock CRO Ed Wolff. "She brings a proven track record in leadership development, change management, and project management to help take our operations to the next level and propel implementation of our first-to-market insurtech platform as it drives security deposits extinct."

As the only AI-driven financial technology platform for rental housing providers, LeaseLock deploys through native property software systems and back-office workflows to integrate into the online lease checkout. Operators market their communities as Zero Deposit™, creating a seamless resident experience and conversion lift. Residents pay a small monthly fee to replace upfront security deposits while operators receive $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on every new lease with the standard coverage plan.

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman & Wakefield, Avenue5 Residential, Harbor Group Management Co., LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, and Goodman Real Estate.

About Us

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

Media Contact:

LinnellTaylor Marketing

Marlena DeFalco

Account Director

(303) 682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE LeaseLock

Related Links

http://www.leaselock.com

