Leather And Allied Products Global Market to Pass $536 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Application, By Type Of Leather, By Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global leather and allied products market is expected to grow from $319.01 billion in 2021 to $356.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The market is expected to grow to $536.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the leather and allied products market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the leather and allied products market. The regions covered in the global leather and allied products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to drive the leather and allied products market. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the leather and allied products market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of these products by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

Technological advances in the field of wireless technologies have enabled leather product manufacturers to integrate wearable technology into their products. Leading fashion designers are partnering with technology firms to produce trendy wearables and luxury products as the market is adopting this concept broadly. For instance, Ralph Lauren introduced the 'Ricky Smart Bag' made from premium leather that enables users to charge their phone by lifting one of the flaps that activates an internal light.

1) By Type: Leather Footwear; Non-Leather Footwear; Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods; Non-Leather Luggage, Hand Bags And Other Goods; Leather Tanning

2) By Application: Automotive; Furniture; Consumer Goods

3) By Type Of Leather: Top-Grain Leather; Split Leather; Patent Leather; Bonded Leather

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores; Online Stores



Nike, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Adidas AG

Kering SA

Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Puma SE

ASICS Corporation

Tapestry, Inc.

Prada SpA

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

