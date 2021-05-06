Leaving California and Life After California Facebook Groups Exceed 100,000 Members and Growing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Facebook groups Leaving California and Life After California have attracted a total of more than 100,000 members eager to leave or who have already left California in hopes of a "better life." The overwhelming response has prompted community creator Terry Gilliam to expand to other regions.

Facebook Group - Leaving California - Shared resources, tools, and tips for relocating out of California for a better life

What started as a passion project in 2018 by Gilliam, a longtime California (soon to be Florida) resident has become a reliable resource for Californians seeking new home states. Reasons for the perceived exodus range from frustration over the high cost of living to a desire for more conservative politics.

"I was curious to learn if other Californians, besides me, were growing tired of the exorbitant cost of living that's become normal in California," Gilliam says.

The original group Leaving California was created and shared among friends and neighbors. Word spread quickly as more and more residents joined the community and the conversation, sharing their reasons for a potential move. Before long, it became apparent that members were not just dreaming, but genuinely interested in getting out. Gilliam, a career real estate professional, acknowledged the members' questions and assembled a list of trusted experts to offer tools, services and actionable steps toward relocation.

As interest grew and prospective movers turned into experienced transplants, it was time to begin a Life After California group where a new conversation could begin. Here the members share both cautionary tales and recommendations on moving vendors, packing, travel routes, towns and cities where they landed, employer recommendations, and stories of welcoming neighbors.

Top states Californians are heading to include Idaho, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina and Tennessee currently drawing the most.

By request Gilliam has added two new groups, Leaving the Left Coast in order to include Oregon and Washington, and Leaving Liberal States, a nationally targeted community.

For more information on Leaving California, Life After California, Leaving the Left Coast and Leaving Liberal States please contact the groups' founder, Terry Gilliam, at 925-408-8025, and [email protected].

Additional resources include the Leaving California YouTube channel

SOURCE Terry Gilliam