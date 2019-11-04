Lecrae, Q Parker, Lisa Cortés, Chef Edouardo Jordan, Janaye Ingram, and More to be Featured this November on the Hit Podcast "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald delivers a November to remember with a set of scintillating success stories from moguls in entertainment, business, branding, tech, beauty, and retail, among other industries. Two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald brings together movers and shakers on his hit podcast "Money Making Conversations," for invigorating conversations and insights on how they break the mold and shake up tradition as creators and leaders, which range from film, music, and entertainment production, tech platforms, direct to consumer beauty and food ventures, civil advocacy, to marketing and building your own personal brand. "Money Making Conversations" is hosted and produced by Rushion McDonald and available across digital platforms, satellite networks and radio including: SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, via Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Music, Spreaker, Stitcher, Amazon Alexa, Atlanta's AM-920, WSNC 90.5-FM and WRVS 89.9-FM in North Carolina, and more. For information on tuning in, visit: www.MoneyMakingConversations.com.

EMMY winner Rushion McDonald, Host & Creator of Money Making Conversations

The guest lineup* expected on "Money Making Conversations" this November includes: Lecrae, Multiple GRAMMY®-winning Recording Artist, Songwriter, Producer, CEO/Co-Founder of Reach Records, and Tech Investor; Q Parker, GRAMMY®-winning Singer/Songwriter, Founder of production company Q Parker Productions, Philanthropist, and founding member of multi-platinum group 112; Lisa Cortés, Academy Award®-nominated Producer, Director, Founder of Cortés Films (new HBO documentary: "The Apollo"); Two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Edouardo Jordan, Restaurateur of Seattle, WA's JuneBaby, Salara, and Lucinda Grain Bar restaurants; Janaye Ingram, Director of National Partnerships for Airbnb, and founding member of the Women's March; Rick Fox, Actor (starring on OWN's new holiday movie "One Fine Christmas"), Producer, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur, and Three-time NBA champion; Quad Webb, Television Personality (talk show co-host TV One's "Sister Circle"; Bravo's "Married to Medicine"), and Cookbook Author ("Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat"); Power couple, CEO/Founder/Creator Monique Rodriguez and COO Melvin Rodriguez of hair care beauty brand Mielle Organics; Lewis T. Powell, Actor (TV and film: "CSI," "Chicago Med," Kings), Director, Producer, and Screenwriter (Acclaimed award-winning short "Padlock Men" on Amazon Prime), and Celebrity Master Barber; Entrepreneur De'Andra Alex, Founder of platform and lifestyle brand More Than an Athlete, Owner of Lifestyle For the Culture, a lifestyle management, brand consultancy and sports marketing agency, Cali Pharms NC, a CBD retail store, and vegan makeup line BeCandy Cosmetics; Andra Hall, Owner/Founder of CamiCakes, a chain of gourmet cupcake boutiques; Sheila Coates, Branding Guru, Founder of branding firm Be Your Own Brand, Trainer, Speaker, Author, and former record label executive; and Horace Williams, Tech Entrepreneur and Founder/CEO of Empowrd, a civic engagement technology platform.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. "Money Making Conversations" continues to be a hub for entertainment and entrepreneurship inspiration that features film, television, music and entertainment stars, behind-the-scenes creators and industry executives, CEOs, business owners and investors, branding and marketing gurus, financial advice, and other guests and mentors. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has crafted countless events and multi-million dollar campaigns.

