Each mile ridden to be matched with a donation to childhood cancer up to $100k

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, has announced its participation in the 8th annual Great Cycle Challenge with plans of donating up to $100,000 to charity. Throughout the month of September, riders around the country are encouraged to ride their bikes and track their miles to help raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Research Fund.

Lectric eBikes Customers and Employees Unite to Participate in the Great Cycle Challenge

Riders can choose to participate on their own or as part of the Lectric team to customize an experience that best suits their fundraising goals. The brand has opened team participation to both its employees and customer base to bring the Lectric community together and raise money for a good cause. In addition to any individual donations raised, Lectric eBikes Co-Founder and CEO, Levi Conlow, has pledged to donate $1 for every mile accumulated by team members throughout the challenge, up to a total of $100,000.

"At the end of the day, what Lectric cares about is trying to contribute to a really worthy cause and do our part at helping beat childhood cancer," said Conlow. "I'm excited to see how the overall Lectric community takes part, takes ownership and really makes it their own."

Lectric's participation in the event comes on the heels of its donation of over $100,000 worth of eBikes to Grand Canyon University's CityServe hub, a non-profit that provides household goods to families in need, in June.

"At Lectric, we believe that what we have here must be used as a force for good and we should not be satisfied by just electrifying Americans," Conlow said. "We think it's incredibly important to give people the ability to ride a bike again or to help take car trips off the road, but that can't be the start and end of it – we must do more."

Those interested in joining Lectric's team for the challenge can sign up here.

