LED Curtain Lights Market - 34% of Growth to Originate from Europe | Driven by Increase in Adoption of Energy-efficient Light Source | Technavio

LED Curtain Lights Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. A key factor that increases the preference for offline distribution channels is the availability of trained personnel who can provide accurate information on various lighting products on offer.

LED Curtain Lights Market: Geographic Landscape

34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. A major growth factor driving the market in Europe is an increase in the number of smart buildings, which is boosting the demand for lighting products which will facilitate the market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

LED Curtain Lights Market: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the selection of the right distribution channel to compete in the market. The market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anoralux Corp., Brightlightz Ltd., General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar Group, Orient Electric Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., PixelFLEX LLC, and Signify NV among others.

Havells India Ltd. - The company provides LED strips that can be used for TV backlighting, cabinet lighting, cove lighting, or any other decorative lighting. The products are available in the regular and smart range.

LED Curtain Lights Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 478.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.45 Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anoralux Corp., Brightlightz Ltd. , General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Jaquar Group, Orient Electric Ltd., OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corp., PixelFLEX LLC, and Signify NV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anoralux Corp.

10.4 Brightlightz Ltd.

10.5 General Electric Co.

10.6 Havells India Ltd.

10.7 Jaquar Group

10.8 Orient Electric Ltd.

10.9 OSRAM GmbH

10.10 Panasonic Corp.

10.11 PixelFLEX LLC

10.12 Signify NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

