LED Industrial Lighting Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 8.59% -- Technavio Identifies APAC as Key Market

Aug 01, 2022, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK , Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED industrial lighting market size is forecasted to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period. Technavio segments the market by product (lamps and luminaires) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the LED industrial lighting market study:
- Market estimates and forecast 2021-2025
- Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
- Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
- Analysis of market share by vendors
- Key product launches and regulatory climate
- Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape. Download PDF Report Sample
Technavio categorizes the global LED industrial lighting market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market within the global electrical equipment market. The parent market, the global electrical components, and the equipment market cover companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.
The market is primarily driven by the phasing out of halogen, incandescent, fluorescent, and HID lamps. Halogen lamps consume more power than LEDs and have a larger carbon footprint. Hence, several countries have enforced bans on the use of halogen lamps to promote the growth of energy-saving technologies such as LEDs. For example, in June 2021, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial of the UK announced a ban on the sales of halogen lightbulbs in the UK from September 2021, with an aim to cut over 1.25 million tons of carbon emissions per year. Moreover, many companies have stopped manufacturing halogen, fluorescent, and incandescent lights. These factors are driving the growth of the market.
The full report provides information on other drivers, trends, and challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. Request a Sample PDF Report
APAC will dominate the LED industrial lighting market with a 51% share during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of several manufacturing facilities owned by numerous OEMs worldwide are driving the growth of the regional market. Besides, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the LED industrial lighting market in APAC.
The lamps product segment will generate maximum revenue in the LED industrial lighting market. The increasing number of regulations set forth by countries, which are limiting the use of traditional lighting and promoting the growth of LED lamps, is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the LED industrial market.
Identify major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the LED industrial lighting market. View our Sample Report
Some of the key players in the LED industrial lighting market include:
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Cree Lighting
- Dialight Plc
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Hubbell Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- OSRAM GmbH
- Wipro Ltd.
- Zumtobel Group AG
Didn't find what you are looking for? Our analysts can help you customize this report based on your business requirements. The industry experts at Technavio will work directly with you to understand your needs and provide you with customized data in a short time. Speak to our Analyst Now
Related Reports:
- Outdoor LED Market in India Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
- Industrial Display Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
LED Industrial Lighting Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.59
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiLED
|
Acuity Brands Inc., Bridgelux Inc., Cree Lighting, Dialight Plc, Eaton Corp. Plc, Hubbell Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, OSRAM GmbH, Wipro Ltd., and Zumtobel Group AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Electrical components and equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Lamps - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Luminaires - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Acuity Brands Inc.
- 10.4 Bridgelux Inc.
- Exhibit 47: Bridgelux Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Bridgelux Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Bridgelux Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Cree Lighting
- Exhibit 50: Cree Lighting - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Cree Lighting - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Cree Lighting – Key news
- Exhibit 53: Cree Lighting - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Cree Lighting - Segment focus
- 10.6 Dialight Plc
- Exhibit 55: Dialight Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Dialight Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Dialight Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Dialight Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Dialight Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Eaton Corp. Plc
- Exhibit 60: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Eaton Corp. Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 63: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus
- 10.8 Hubbell Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Hubbell Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Hubbell Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Hubbell Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Hubbell Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 69: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news
- Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.10 OSRAM GmbH
- Exhibit 74: OSRAM GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 75: OSRAM GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: OSRAM GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: OSRAM GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.11 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 78: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Wipro Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Zumtobel Group AG
- Exhibit 83: Zumtobel Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Zumtobel Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Zumtobel Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: Zumtobel Group AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article