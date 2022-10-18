LED Lighting Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 5.81 Bn, Declining Manufacturing Cost of LEDs to Drive Growth -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED lighting market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 5.81 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled LED Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the LED lighting market in North America : Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, among others.

: Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, among others. LED lighting market in North America is fragmented in nature.

is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 10.91% YOY growth in 2022.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional highlights

Market Dynamics

The LED lighting market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs. The decline in cost is primarily due to government subsidies for semiconductor equipment, such as metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD). Hence, LED manufacturers are ramping up their LED production capacities. Moreover, government support has enabled vendors to lower variable costs associated with manufacturing. This, in turn, will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading our FREE PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The North American LED lighting market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Vendors are identified based on revenue and market dominance in terms of experience, product portfolio, geographical presence, financial condition, R&D, and customer base. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify, with an increase in product or service extensions, innovations in technology, and M&A.

Key Segments

The LED lighting market in North America is segmented by application into residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others. The residential segment is expected to be the largest segment of the market during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing number of smart cities and increasing smart home penetration in the region. The rise in urban population impact leads an increase in the use of LED lighting systems. In addition, consumers are focusing on personalized lights for home decoration. To promote the use of energy-efficient lighting, governments of North American countries such as the US are offering subsidies on LED lighting, which is leading to a decline in the prices of LED lights. The sales of LED lights are expected to be high during the forecast period because of their benefits, including color tuning, brightness tuning, and a longer lifespan compared with other lights.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the LED lighting market in North America report:

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Our customers who purchased this report also bought

LED Lighting Market in South Korea by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the LED lighting market in South Korea segmentation by application (residential, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and others) and product (LED lamps and LED luminaires). The LED lighting market in South Korea's share growth in the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Outdoor LED Market in India Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the outdoor LED market in India segmentation by application (billboards, video walls, perimeter LED boards, LED matrix board, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online). The outdoor LED market share growth in India by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period.

LED Lighting Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.91 Regional analysis North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Black Dog Grow Technologies Inc, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EPISTAR Corp., General Electric Co., GrowRay Lighting Technologies, Kessil, Koninklijke Philips NV, LITE ON Technology Corp., LumiGrow Inc, Lumileds Holding BV, Sharp Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., and Violet Gro Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Outdoor - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on LED lamps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on LED lamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on LED lamps - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 LED luminaires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on LED luminaires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on LED luminaires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on LED luminaires - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on LED luminaires - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 63: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 64: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 66: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 80: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 81: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 82: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 83: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 84: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 85: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 86: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Acuity Brands Inc.

Exhibit 87: Acuity Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Acuity Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 90: Acuity Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: Acuity Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11.4 ams AG

Exhibit 92: ams AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: ams AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: ams AG - Key news



Exhibit 95: ams AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ams AG - Segment focus

11.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 97: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 98: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 100: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

11.6 EPISTAR Corp.

Exhibit 102: EPISTAR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: EPISTAR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: EPISTAR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: EPISTAR Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

11.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 111: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 114: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

11.9 LITE ON Technology Corp.

Exhibit 116: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 117: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: LITE ON Technology Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Lumileds Holding BV

Exhibit 120: Lumileds Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Lumileds Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Lumileds Holding BV - Key offerings

11.11 Signify NV

Exhibit 123: Signify NV - Overview



Exhibit 124: Signify NV - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Signify NV - Key news



Exhibit 126: Signify NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Signify NV - Segment focus

11.12 SMART Global Holdings Inc

Exhibit 128: SMART Global Holdings Inc - Overview



Exhibit 129: SMART Global Holdings Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: SMART Global Holdings Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: SMART Global Holdings Inc - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio