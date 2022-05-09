LED Market Size to Grow by USD 96.82 bn | Acuity Brands Inc. and ams AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

May 09, 2022, 22:50 ET
NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LED market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market size is expected to grow by USD 96.82 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.10%.
Read the report with TOC on "LED Market Analysis Report by Application (general lighting, backlighting, automotive lighting, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Product (luminaires and lamps) Forecasts, 2021-2025". View our Report Snapshot
Major Five LED Companies: Key Offerings
- Acuity Brands Inc. - The company offers LED lighting through its subsidiary luminaire LED.
- ams AG - The company offers a wide range of LED products through its subsidiary OSRAM GmbH.
- Bridgelux Inc. - The company offers a wide range of LED lighting such as V Series HD, EB Series, and others.
- Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers LED lighting solutions for a wide range of industrial applications.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers a wide range of HD LED bulbs such as Refresh HD, Relax HD, and more.
LED Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- General lighting - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Backlighting - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive lighting - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
LED Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
LED Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Luminaires - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lamps - size and forecast 2020-2025
Regional Analysis
APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increased demand for LED solutions from the residential and commercial segments will drive the LED market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the LED market in APAC.
APAC has become a hub for industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare. Several multinational companies are also setting up their offices in the region. Furthermore, improving IT infrastructure is leading to the development of smart infrastructure in several countries in the region. The growing construction market, coupled with increasing investments by governments in infrastructure projects in various countries in the region, will create significant growth potential for the LED market. This is accelerating the demand for efficient lighting solutions such as LEDs. In addition, developing countries such as China and India will witness many international events being organized during the forecast period.
LED Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.10%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 96.82 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.22
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 50%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiLED
Acuity Brands Inc., ams AG, Bridgelux Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., LumiLEDs Holding BV, Nichia Corp., Signify NV, SMART Global Holdings Inc., and WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Luminaires - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lamps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- General lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Backlight - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- ams AG
- Bridgelux Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Lumileds Holding BV
- Nichia Corp.
- Signify NV
- SMART Global Holdings Inc.
- WOOREE E and L Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
