LED Traffic Signs And Signals Market Witnesses Emergence of Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd. and Alphatronics NV as Key Market Players

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

LED traffic signals led the market during 2020 and will continue to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.

LED traffic signals led the market during 2020 and will continue to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.

The increased investments toward road infrastructure development are notably driving the market.

The increased investments toward road infrastructure development are notably driving the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Improper installation and malfunctioning of traffic signs and signals may impede the market growth

Improper installation and malfunctioning of traffic signs and signals may impede the market growth

31% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Econolite, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., and SWARCO AG are some of the major market participants. The increased investments toward road infrastructure development and growing adoption of LED traffic lights will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market is segmented as below:

Product

LED Traffic Signals



LED Traffic Signs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The LED traffic signs and signals market report covers the following areas:

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market Size

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market Trends

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing road traffic accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the LED traffic signs and signals market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist led traffic signs and signals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the led traffic signs and signals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the led traffic signs and signals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of led traffic signs and signals market vendors

