LED Traffic Signs And Signals Market Witnesses Emergence of Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd. and Alphatronics NV as Key Market Players
Jul 05, 2021, 19:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the LED traffic signs and signals market and it is poised to grow by USD 164.98 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
LED traffic signals led the market during 2020 and will continue to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.
- What is the key driver in the market?
The increased investments toward road infrastructure development are notably driving the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.
- What is the key challenge?
Improper installation and malfunctioning of traffic signs and signals may impede the market growth
- How big is the APAC market?
31% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Econolite, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., and SWARCO AG are some of the major market participants. The increased investments toward road infrastructure development and growing adoption of LED traffic lights will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- LED Traffic Signals
- LED Traffic Signs
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The LED traffic signs and signals market report covers the following areas:
- LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market Size
- LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market Trends
- LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing road traffic accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the LED traffic signs and signals market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist led traffic signs and signals market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the led traffic signs and signals market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the led traffic signs and signals market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of led traffic signs and signals market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- LED traffic signals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LED traffic signs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd.
- Alphatronics NV
- ARCUS USA Inc.
- D G Controls Ltd.
- European Safety Systems Ltd.
- Econolite
- Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd.
- Federal Signal Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- SWARCO AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
