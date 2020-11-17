LED Wall Vine Lights Exclusively Available From Tapestry Girls

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the blink of an eye, summer has faded away, and winter is creeping its way back again. But with the cold weather comes new décor styles. For customers looking to add some extra warmth to their home, Tapestry Girls is now offering its LED Curtain Lights, but in a new, revamped style: LED Wall Vine Lights.

Tapestry Girls

Whether customers have a massive space to decorate, or are looking to achieve a unique look for a small corner, Tapestry Girls LED Wall Vine Lights are one of the most unique décor pieces available. "Our LED Curtain Lights are one of our bestsellers at Tapestry Girls, and the vine light offering has been a huge hit with our customers so far," stated Kyle Leighton, Founder and President of Tapestry Girls. "We're very excited to offer them through the upcoming holiday season and beyond."

Lighting is a very important feature of any room because it enhances aesthetic appeal, and establishes a space's mood and vibe. Tapestry Girls LED Wall Vine Lights not only illuminate a space, but also add style and flare with artificial vines to make a room stunning and beautiful.

The LED Wall Vine Lights are 12 feet in length, and boast 100 LED lights with a Kelvin temperature of 4000K to provide the perfect glow. "Any time you're thinking about lighting, there is always the question of Kelvin temperature," Leighton explained. "We decided to go with 4000K instead of 3000K or 5000K because we felt it was the perfect temperature to pair against the vines in a design setting."

Installation is made easy with the LED Wall Vine Lights as they can be hung using thumbtacks, push pins or even Command Strips. Furthermore, the lights power on with 3 AA batteries so there's no need to worry about not having easy access to a wall outlet. The LED Wall Vine Lights are priced economically and discounted through the holiday season, and are available from Tapestry Girls website at www.tapestrygirls.com, Walmart.com, or Etsy.

"Up until this year, Tapestry Girls products have only been available on tapestrygirls.com," commented Leighton. "It is exciting to have our products offered on platforms that support our mission to help customers experiment with home décor and focus on personal style."

About Tapestry Girls: Tapestry Girls is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and is a global distributor, e-commerce, and retail brand that creates tapestries and decor items specifically designed for small spaces. For press inquiries or general information, please visit www.TapestryGirls.com, or send an email to [email protected]. For updates from Tapestry Girls, please follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

Related Images

tapestry-girls.png

Tapestry Girls

Related Links

LED Wall Vine Lights

Tapestry Girls

SOURCE Tapestry Girls

Related Links

http://www.tapestrygirls.com

