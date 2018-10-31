Ledger Expands to Hong Kong, Appoints Benjamin Soong Head of Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ledger, a global leader in securing crypto assets, announced that it has expanded its global presence to Hong Kong and named Benjamin Soong Head of Asia Pacific (APAC). Leading this new region, Soong will oversee all of Ledger's APAC operations, as the company expands to meet increasing demand for both the Ledger Vault a multi-authorization cryptocurrency self-custody management solution and Ledger's trademark hardware wallet the Ledger Nano S .

The Ledger Vault provides state-of-the-art-security by integrating the company's custom operating system, BOLOS , directly into the hardware security module chip -- making it the only crypto-asset protection company to combine a secure chip with its own custom operating system. Ledger Vault provides the information technology infrastructure for firms to completely manage and control their cryptocurrencies, allowing custodians, asset managers and traditional financial services firms to store and trade their digital assets.

Built off the same infrastructure as the Ledger Vault, the Ledger Nano S , the top selling crypto hardware wallet globally isolates private keys from the owner's computer or smartphone, which are easily hackable, in order to protect the owner's cryptocurrencies. The wallets, which support over 40 cryptocurrencies, enable users to check their accounts, send and receive cryptocurrency payments with much less risk.

"Blockchain technology is evolving the financial system rapidly, it is critical that institutions and investors adopt security solutions that are equipped to face the new risks that come along with it," said Soong. "Secure storage of large multi-cryptocurrency funds is a highly complex challenge that cannot be solved by just implementing procedures. Institutions are looking for safer storage options along with integrated governance policies, but don't want to sacrifice operational efficiency -- with our technology, investors don't have to compromise."

Soong brings nearly two decades of sales, business development and operations experience to the role. Prior to joining Ledger, he held positions of increasing responsibility at S&P Global Market Intelligence, including most recently as Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific Sales. Earlier in his career, Soong worked in finance and accounting roles at KPMG and Deloitte.

"We are excited to welcome Benjamin to our team, as he will play a vital role in helping us grow and expand our business across Asia Pacific," said Pascal Gauthier, President of Ledger. "He brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise in the region, which will help Ledger capitalize on future opportunities. APAC is a key market that has seen increased demand. With Benjamin at the helm, we are confident we can deliver top security for both consumers and financial institutions to protect their crypto assets."

"It is a very exciting time to join Ledger, as the company continues to rapidly expand across the globe," said Soong. "I have seen first hand how mobile, digital and crypto have taken off across Asia, and the opening of this office will help meet the increased demand for our products and services. We expect to grow quickly, and have already targeted future office expansion, including Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore. I look forward to building a world-class team that will help us accelerate our growth across Asia Pacific."

For more information about Ledger and its people, please visit the People behind Ledger webpage .

About Ledger

Founded in 2014, Ledger is a leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. Headquartered in Paris and San Francisco, Ledger has a team of 160 professionals developing a variety of products and services to safeguard cryptocurrency assets for individuals and companies – including the Ledger hardware wallets line already sold in 165 countries.In 2018, Ledger was named as one of the "Hottest Startups in Paris" by WIRED Magazine.

Media Contact

Ditto PR

Ledger@dittopr.co

SOURCE Ledger

Related Links

https://www.ledger.com

