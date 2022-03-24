Ledger Rolls Out Support for CKB, the Native Token of Nervos Network

Nervos can now be used on Ledger to store, send and receive CKB

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nervos today announced that Ledger , one of the leading providers of hardware wallets, has added support for the network's native token, the Common Knowledge Byte (CKB). Starting today, Ledger users can store, send and receive CKB using their Ledger Nano X and Ledger Nano S wallets.

The integration brings CKB holders easy access to Ledger, one of the most popular hardware wallet providers. Hardware (or "cold") wallets like Ledger offer users full isolation between their private keys and a potentially vulnerable computer or smartphone. Using Ledger's Nano S or Nano X hardware wallet with the Ledger Live app, Nervos users can now have the security benefits of storing CKB in a cold wallet while additionally getting access to the full suite of services available on the Ledger Live App.

As part of the integration, users will be able to utilize Ledger to sign transactions securely as they use the many new decentralized applications (dApps) available on Nervos' EVM-compatible Layer 2 blockchain.

"Being able to securely store your private keys in a cold storage wallet is an important feature for transacting within our ecosystem of dApps, " said Kevin Wang, co-founder at Nervos. "Our community has been eagerly awaiting the completion of this integration, which will provide everyone with a new method of not only transacting but also securely storing their CKB."

Completing the Ledger integration is a key step for the Nervos ecosystem, as it aims to offer the highest quality integrations for its growing community of users. As the number of dApps within the Nervos ecosystem continues to grow, users can expect to see many more integrations in the future.

About Nervos

The Nervos Network is a collection of protocols and public blockchain aiming to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.

The Nervos Common Knowledge Base (CKB) is the layer 1, proof of work, public permissionless blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto asset to be stored with the security, immutability, and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts and layer 2 scaling. Its unique crypto-economic model is designed to better align the interests of users, developers, and miners as compared to first-generation blockchains.

For more information on Nervos, visit www.nervos.org .

About Ledger

Founded in 2014 Ledger is the all-in-one digital asset management solution serving retail and institutional clients in 200 countries. Headquartered in Paris, with offices in New York, Singapore, London and Vierzon, Ledger has a team of over 360 professionals. From inception, Ledger has become the de-facto standard for securing digital assets through its line-up of hardware wallet devices. Launched In 2020, the Ledger-Live platform allows users to trade, swap, and lend all on one secure platform, making it one of the securest platforms for investors to begin their crypto journey.

