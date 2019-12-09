Ledger Vault, Coinstreet Partners And Global Intelligent Trust Collaborate to Launch Digital Asset Custody Service for Digitized Securities, Tokenized Assets & Stablecoins

This collaboration offers independent digital asset custody services to licensed broker dealers who provide fully compliant TSO, DSO, STO and SCO services to qualified corporate issuers. Investors subscribing to these offerings can store digital assets securely in Ledger's bank-grade digital vault operated by the consortium. Audited reports will be provided by qualified fund administrators, in the same way as a traditional financial custodian.

"Professional investors and fund managers investing in STOs may not want to manage the private keys in-house. As STOs gain traction, there is a strong demand for 3rd party independent digital asset custody services," said Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of Coinstreet Partners. "This consortium has also created a uniquely collaborative solution to resolve potential compliance risks caused by STO exchanges that offer trading and custody services on the same platform."

"It is crucial to have best practices for custody services for digital assets, benchmarked to the professional standard in the traditional capital market industry," said Lowell Lo, Chairman of Global Intelligent Trust. "We are very pleased to contribute our 25+ years of experience in traditional financial services to build a world-class digital service together with the consortium."

Ledger Vault provides flexible wallet technology infrastructure for STGX platform to create a sophisticated yet secure custody system with end-to-end hardware backed transfers and a strong multi-authorization governance model, ensuring no single points of failure. Ledger Vault's solution further allows STGX customers to fully control 100% of its keys, and manage its liquidity instantaneously.

"By using Ledger Vault, BMI Coinstreet Digital and Global Intelligent Trust will reassure customers that their assets are safe and fully secure. For long term growth, a proper infrastructure must be in place. People take security and governance very seriously and we're delighted to support the consortium in their mission to provide this to their users," said Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger.

"Integrating Ledger Vault's solution with STGX's platform creates an end-to-end, institutional-grade digital asset tokenization and trading solution for institutional investors, without compromising on security or performance," said Floyd DCosta, Co-Founder & CEO of STO Global-X.

"This exciting collaboration combines traditional capital market best practices, fully compliant work processes & corporate governance, and best of breed technologies together. It will significantly improve user experience and security for STO investors," said Samson (SAM) Lee, Co-Founder of BMI Coinstreet Digital.

According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, around 10% of global GDP will be in tokenized and stored on the blockchain by 2027. BC-Digital serves clients with tokenization needs ranging from stablecoins, real estate, financial services, technology, biotech, healthcare, telecommunications, energy, manufacturing, hotel, hospitality, lifestyle, gaming, media and entertainment sectors. They expect significant growth in the number of high-quality STO projects and accredited investors, as adaption of this new corporate finance method gains popularity globally.

About BMI Coinstreet Digital (BC-Digital)

BC-Digital is a BMI Group's (BMI) company and a joint venture between BMI and Coinstreet Partners. Please visit - http://bcdigital.io/

Founded in 1995, BMI Group provides one-stop financial services for pre and post listed companies, covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, United States, Japan, Australia and Canada markets. BMI has assisted over 130 companies in their listings, and servicing over 800 listed enterprises. BMI possesses type 1, 4, 6, & 9 security licenses in Hong Kong and is member of FINRA and SIPC in USA. Please visit - http://www.bmintelligence.com/, https://www.bmicapital.com/

Coinstreet Partners is a leading decentralized investment banking group and FinTech consultancy firm, focusing on four business segments including Token Finance Consultancy, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, Digital Asset Tokenization & Trading Platform, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solutions. Coinstreet Partners is building a global STO alliance network, THE STO LAB (http://thestolab.com/), in collaboration with regulated market operators and licensed broker dealers from major financial markets worldwide. Please visit - http://coinstreet.partners/

About Ledger Vault

Ledger Vault is a core business unit of Ledger, a leader in security for cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications. Leveraging on Ledger's industry-leading and independently-certified security technology, the Ledger Vault provides information technology infrastructure for financial institutions to securely control their crypto assets with a multi-authorization self-custody management solution. With a global team of more than 200 professionals, Ledger develops a variety of products and services that safeguard crypto assets for individuals, companies and connected devices. Founded in 2014, the company has offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong and Vierzon. Please visit - https://www.ledger.com/vault

About Global Intelligence Trust

Global Intelligence Trust (GIT) is registered as a trust company under the Trustee Ordinance of Hong Kong. GIT provides professional trust service to individual, corporate and institutional customers. GIT team has seasoned accounting, finance and legal professionals who have deep experience and knowledge in all types of special situation investing, and therefore able to provide timely, workable and innovative solutions. Please visit - http://www.gittrust.com/?lang=en

About STO Global-X (STGX)

STO Global-X (STGX) is a Singapore-based technology company that offers an institutional-grade, white-label marketplace solution for broker dealers, licensed institutions and regulated marketing operators. STGX offers end-to-end asset tokenization and life cycle management in a secure and compliant manner, including asset tokenization, initial offering, post-offering management, secondary trading and on-going asset management modules. STGX platform can tokenize a wide spectrum of asset types, including fixed assets, real estate, commodities, derivatives, equities, debts, cashflows and investment funds, etc. Please visit - https://www.stoglobalx.com/ , http://www.stgx.io/

SOURCE Coinstreet Partners

Related Links

http://coinstreet.partners

