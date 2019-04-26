Ledn and Cryptobuyer team up to offer bitcoin credit and savings products to over 50,000 users in Latin America

TORONTO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ledn Inc. ("Ledn"), Canada's largest bitcoin credit & savings company, announced today that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Distributed Technologies PTY Corp. ("Cryptobuyer"), to bring Ledn's bitcoin-backed loans and its upcoming interest-bearing bitcoin savings account to Cryptobuyer's client base in Latin America.

Cryptobuyer is one of Latin America's leading digital asset brokerages with over 50,000 registered clients from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Panama, and Argentina. The company currently runs an online brokerage, a network of ATMs and point-of-sale merchant solutions. Amongst Cryptobuyer's main clients is Traki, the largest retail store chain in Venezuela.

Through the partnership, qualified Cryptobuyer users will be pre-approved for bitcoin-backed loans in dollars at North American terms and rates. Additionally, Cryptobuyer users will benefit from Ledn's highly anticipated bitcoin savings account, which will let users earn interest on their bitcoin holdings.

The partnership will allow Cryptobuyer to extend Ledn's suite of financial services to its users in Latin America, allowing them to access credit and savings products at North American standards. For Ledn, the relationship furthers its mission to bring world-class savings and credit products to Latin America using bitcoin.

About Ledn:

Ledn provides credit and savings products that help people save in bitcoin. Its first product, bitcoin-backed loans, offers the best rates and simplest application process on the market and is designed to help investors 'hodl' their bitcoin. Applying for a Ledn loan is easy, does not affect your credit score and requires only bitcoin as collateral. Bitcoin is held securely in BitGo Trust Company's insured facility throughout the loan, and borrowers retain all benefits from any appreciation in the value of their asset.

About Cryptobuyer:

Cryptobuyer is a digital assets connector founded in 2015 providing simple, fast, and robust cryptocurrency solutions. The company bridges the gap between virtual currencies and day-to-day real-world interactions, through a versatile web platform with more than 50,000 registered users; a crypto Point-of-Sale system that allows any merchant to receive cryptocurrencies as payment without exposing themselves to volatility; and crypto ATMs that can be used by anyone to buy and sell cryptocurrencies frictionlessly. Cryptobuyer operates from Panama for the rest of South America and has a long list of top-level strategic alliances as well as the support of various investors including Invictus Capital , who are aggressively expanding through Argentina, Mexico, and Central America.

SOURCE Ledn Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ledn.io/

