LEDRAbrands Partners with Electric Lighting Agencies for New York City Market

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to heighten our level of service to our loyal specifiers, LEDRA Brands, Inc. (LEDRAbrands) has partnered with Electric Lighting Agencies (ELA) in the Greater New York City market.

LEDRAbrands looks forward to a bright future and strong partnership with ELA serving the Specification market among other verticals.

LEDRAbrands HQ - Irvine, CA NU Series Downlight, BETA Series Cylinder, & LX Spot on SMARTrack

About LEDRAbrands

LEDRAbrands has been the innovation leader for architectural, commercial and decorative lighting in North America since 1993.

LEDRAbrands specializes in commercial downlights, track systems and decorative architectural lighting products under brands Bruck and ALPHABET. In 1998, LEDRAbrands was first to integrate LED into architectural lighting and currently designs and manufactures new innovations with integrated, cutting edge technology and controls.

With a rich history of innovation, LEDRAbrands is internationally known for quality, technology, and service. Employing American workers in five states, LEDRAbrands factory headquarters is located in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.ALPHABETlighting.com and www.BRUCKlighting.com.

About ELA

Electric Lighting Agencies, Inc. was founded in 1955. Electric Lighting Agencies and has since grown to be the oldest and most successful lighting manufacturer's representative in the New York Metropolitan area.

ELA currently has approximately 42 employees and operates from two locations; New York City and Jericho Long Island. Each office is staffed to assist the lighting community with creative and technical solutions for specific project applications.

Electric Lighting Agencies has a long-standing tradition of excellence and professional representation and continues to grow by providing products of quality and integrity. The company's success has been structured by its exceptional loyal base of qualified employees providing unsurpassed service to our valued customers.

For more information on Electric Lighting Agencies, please visit www.electriclighting.com

Jesse Poggio

714-259-9959

[email protected]

SOURCE LEDRA Brands, Inc.