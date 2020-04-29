Lee Bossio Joins EverQuote as Executive Vice President of Insurance Data Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Lee Bossio has joined as EVP, Insurance Data Services. Lee will focus on improving consumer experience by building integrated AI-driven solutions that more seamlessly connect insurance shoppers with policies that best suit their needs.

Mr. Bossio is a product and business leader, who brings customer-centric thinking and experience implementing a global product strategy at scale. "We are thrilled to welcome Lee to the leadership team. We will benefit from his deep experience bootstrapping a customer-centric company to scale through an acquisition and operating as an Amazon subsidiary. Lee's experience will help fuel growth as EverQuote continues to improve and evolve our marketplace for all participants. Lee's experience crowdsourcing data at scale for AI applications will allow us to enter a new chapter of growth." said Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-founder of EverQuote.

"EverQuote is a rare company with many qualities that I embrace as my own. I identify with EverQuote's culture of running lean, being tenacious in delivering against its vision, following data and supporting its customers and partners. I'm excited to contribute towards making insurance easier and more available through passion and smart technology." said Bossio.

Mr. Bossio is responsible for EverQuote's AI-driven insurance data services. Prior to joining EverQuote, he served as head of Product and Strategy for an Amazon subsidiary, and is the former co-founder and CEO of SayHi (now an Amazon Company), a voice translation company that democratized cross-language communication on millions of mobile devices worldwide.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.

