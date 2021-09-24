Lee Brice Headlines Louisiana Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert Ragin Country Crawl

Proceeds from the concert will be directed to disaster relief efforts for victims of recent hurricanes that have impacted Southern Louisiana. Local leaders on the frontlines of the recovery effort will be enlisted to ensure that proceeds benefit those most in need. The event is presented by CMR Construction & Roofing and produced by Mike Flaskey Entertainment.

"It's a great honor for me personally to come out and play a small role in helping out the proud, resilient people of Louisiana," said Brice. "Country music has a special power to unite and uplift, and I look forward to taking the stage and inspiring fans to take action and lend a helping hand to families and communities facing a long road to recovery."

"Our company was founded on the idea of helping people find a way back to their normal lives after facing unthinkable disasters," said CMR Construction & Roofing CEO Steve Soule. "Ragin Country Crawl will be a perfect opportunity for the country music community to turn one special evening into much-needed support for families and businesses across the region."

General public ticket sales are available at ragincc.com.

Since 2002, CMR Construction & Roofing has been on a mission to strengthen, protect, and preserve American communities one roof at a time. After nearly 20 years in business, CMR is America's 10th largest roofing company, with a rapid-response team of over 500 experts and a fleet of specialty vehicles and equipment ready to provide fast, precise, and reliable roofing services to areas in need. CMR is dedicated to helping families, businesses, and institutions recover from catastrophic storm damage as quickly as possible to mitigate the disruption to their lives and ensure they are protected before the next storm hits. When speed matters, you can count on CMR: cmrconstruction.com.

MF Entertainment is a full-service lifestyle and entertainment company bringing experiential brand activations to life through golf tournaments, concerts, sports, and live events. Founded in 2021 by former Diamond Resorts CEO Mike Flaskey, the team takes pride in identifying and executing turnkey solutions for brands and organizations looking to amplify their brand awareness through unforgettable events and experiences. For more information visit, mfentertainment.com.

