Lee Health Advances Value-Based Care Through Agreement with Cedar Gate Technologies

GREENWICH, Conn. and FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Health and Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) today announced a new three-year agreement to accelerate Lee Health's value-based care initiatives.

Committed to improving quality for patients and controlling its health care spend, Lee Health has been aggressively moving towards value-based care and away from fee-for-service as part of its population health strategy.

"We are proud to partner with Lee Health as they grow their value-based care network to better serve their communities," said David B. Snow Jr., CEO of Cedar Gate Technologies.

"Our experience in creating high-performing networks and Lee Health's commitment to empowering its providers, patients and payers to succeed in value-based models, creates an incredible foundation for long-term success."

With this new agreement, Lee Health will be able to track and measure all risk-based programs on a single system using ISAAC™, Cedar Gate's analytics platform. The Cedar Gate team also uses ISAAC to create actionable insights so Lee Health can proactively identify systemic opportunities for change that will improve the financial and clinical performance across all value-based programs.

"As a leading value-based health system in Florida, we take our commitment to controlling costs and increasing quality for our patients very seriously," said Kevin Dotson, Vice President, Actuarial Services, Lee Health. "With Cedar Gate's support, we will have the insights and services required to boost our programs and facilitate the close collaboration needed between our providers and payers to succeed."

Cedar Gate systems help clients optimize the performance of all risk-based contracts, including upside only, upside downside, risk corridors, prospective bundles, retrospective bundles and global capitation. Using ISAAC, a cloud-based SaaS platform, Cedar Gate enables payers, providers and self-insured employers to optimize risk-based contracts, reduce medical spend, improve medical loss ratios and improve provider network and clinical performance – all on a single platform.

About Cedar Gate Technologies

Cedar Gate Technologies (Cedar Gate) is a leading value-based care performance management company founded in 2014 by David B. Snow Jr., a nationally recognized Fortune 50 CEO, in partnership with GTCR, a leading Chicago based private equity firm. In 2018 Ascension Ventures, a strategic healthcare venture firm, became part of the ownership group.

Cedar Gate provides high-performance analytic, technological and advisory services to providers, payers and self-insured employers to enable them to meet and exceed the performance thresholds of value-based care contracts, networks and programs.

Cedar Gate systems are helping clients realize value from over $91 billion of medical spend associated with risk-based contracts and programs that affect 3.2 million covered lives. Cedar Gate is the leading provider of prospective bundled payment solutions with 20+ years of experience and having processed more than 2.25 million distinct bundles.

To learn more, go to cedargate.com.

About Lee Health

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a health care leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Staffed by caring people, inspiring health, services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

