Lee Health to Drive Digital Transformation in Care Management Using the Innovaccer Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Health, one of the largest not-for-profit public health systems in Florida, is working with Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, to digitally transform their care delivery mechanism with its FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform. The collaboration will enable the organization to enhance its outcomes on multiple clinical and financial performance metrics.

As an integral part of their care transformation journey, Lee Health will leverage the platform to integrate its clinical and non-clinical data obtained for patients across multiple contracts and other direct-to-employer arrangements. Being an EPIC shop, the organization chose Innovaccer's platform since it supports FHIR APIs and complies with the latest FHIR v4.0.1 to ensure seamless data exchange and easy handling of their Epic data in a secure, HIPAA compliant environment.

Lee Health will enhance its population health management approach with the insights generated from this integrated data. It will create customizable dashboards to get a drilled-down analysis of their operations. These dashboards will enable the organization to digitize its population stratification and health management techniques to improve the health status of the Southwest Florida community.

To enable the real digital transformation of their care management approach, Lee Health will leverage the point-of-care alerts generated on the platform to empower their providers with real-time updates on care and coding gaps, along with other relevant information. The digitally-connected environment will enable the organization to build upon its care management strategies.

"We are excited about how technology will enable better connections across the care continuum between our patients and health care providers," says Robert Millette, Executive Director of Population Health at Lee Health. "Innovaccer is a major part of our continuing journey in value-based care at Lee Health and as we build out our wider clinically integrated network. This is a transformational opportunity for us to create transparency around the patient journey across different sites of care and place critical information into the hands of our care teams, at the point of care. Through the use of multiple dashboards, our providers and administrative staff will be able to better follow our performance and develop action plans that will enhance our adoption of evidenced based protocols and best practice."

"In the new normal of virtual connectivity, it is impossible to think of a holistic care management system that doesn't incorporate technology as one of its critical elements," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With the partnership with Lee Health, we are one step ahead in our mission of leveraging the true potential of healthcare data and technology and helping healthcare organizations to care as one. We are pleased to be a partner in their digital care transformation journey."

Since the opening of the first hospital in 1916, Lee Health has been a healthcare leader in Southwest Florida, constantly evolving to meet the needs of the community. A non-profit, integrated health care services organization, Lee Health is committed to the well-being of every individual served, focused on healthy living and maintaining good health. Staffed by caring people, inspiring health services are conveniently located throughout the community in four acute care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, outpatient centers, walk-in medical centers, primary care and specialty physician practices and other services across the continuum of care. Learn more at www.LeeHealth.org.

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

