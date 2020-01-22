Lee Hecht Harrison Announces Brand Refresh

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Hecht Harrison, the leading global provider of talent and leadership development, career transition and coaching, today announced a major rebranding.

The comprehensive global rebrand is highlighted by a change in name from Lee Hecht Harrison to LHH, and the company's new brand promise, "Opportunity, delivered."

"Our clients today are faced with new challenges and an incredible pace of change," said LHH President Ranjit de Sousa. "Automation, shifting demographics, the global shortage of skilled workers, and changing expectations around corporate responsibility have created a perfect storm and an imperative for companies to think differently about the possibilities within their workforce. Our new brand and our brand promise reflect the real value we bring to our clients as we enable them to execute on their business strategies and help their employees realize their true potential."

Recognized globally as an innovator in their industry, LHH consistently brings creative new solutions to the companies and people they serve, like Active Placement—their reimagined approach to Outplacement—and the 2019 launch of Ezra, a mobile app that seamlessly connects employees at all levels with LHH's world class professional coaches around the world.

Heading into the new decade, LHH has continued to evolve its suite of offerings to help companies shift from a replaceable workforce and the endless fire-and-hire trap, to a renewable workforce and an environment where every individual has the opportunity to deliver their best. Through assessment, up- and reskilling, redeployment, coaching, change management, leadership development, and Active Placement, all delivered at scale, LHH clients are accelerating their performance and delivering lifelong employability to their people.

"We believe there is unique opportunity within every company and every person," said Michelle Anthony, LHH's Chief Marketing Officer. "We wanted every aspect of our new brand to represent this belief and the human heart that's so vital to the way we work. Our new logo, purple brand color, bold graphics and striking human imagery are all aligned to our focus on people."

"As a partner to the world's leading organizations," de Sousa added, "we continuously push ourselves to innovate in ways that have real impact for our clients—mobilizing people on new career paths, developing the next generation of leaders, and making a difference for people and communities by getting half a million people back to work each year."

In today's marketplace, organizations are discovering the need to turn their attention inward to find their future talent. At LHH, we help companies see the possibilities in their people. Through assessments, coaching, upskilling and transitioning, companies can realize the untapped potential within their own workforce, resulting in increased productivity, morale, and brand affinity.

A division of The Adecco Group—the world's leading HR solutions partner—LHH's 4,000 coaches and colleagues work with more than 7,000 organizations in over 60 countries around the world. We make a difference to everyone we work with, and we do it on a global scale. We have the local expertise, global infrastructure, and industry-leading technology to manage the complexity of critical workforce initiatives and the challenges of transformation. It's why 60% of the Fortune 500 companies choose to work with us. Learn more at www.lhh.com.

