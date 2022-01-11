Lee Kum Kee Celebrates National Hot Sauce Day with National Sriracha Giveaway

"Sriracha has continued to gain popularity over the years, making its way from culinary kitchens in Asia to everyday tables, and we're pleased for Lee Kum Kee to continue leading the way," comments Simon Wu, Lee Kum Kee president of Americas. "To kick off the New Year, we want to provide a simple and convenient way for new and loyal fans to dial up the heat and inject bold, authentic flavor into their meals and favorite recipes. Our hope is that this fun promotion will keep the Lee Kum Kee brand top of mind—and atop your table—all year long."

To enter for one of 25 chances to win, registrants must follow @LeeKumKeeUSA on Instagram, comment on the post with 3 hot pepper emojis and tag at least one friend. The giveaway will go live at 8 am ET on January 22, and winners will be announced that week via Instagram.

Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce (MSRP: $4.39) was recently reformulated and is now made without anchovies so that it is vegan- and vegetarian-friendly. Made with simple ingredients and no added preservatives, Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce is also non-GMO certified and gluten-free. It delivers a pleasant garlic kick with a blend of tangy undertones, a hint of sweetness, and a fiery aftertaste—this is Asian fusion in a bottle that can easily elevate any meal.

With a 133-year heritage, Lee Kum Kee has become a trusted household brand of pantry staples. Built on a legacy of authentic flavor and quality, Lee Kum Kee is one of the world's best-known makers of Asian sauces and condiments. Its products are available in the international foods aisle at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

For more information on Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce and other sauces and products, as well as recipes and more, visit www.LKK.com.

About Lee Kum Kee

Established in 1888, Lee Kum Kee has brought Asian flavor worldwide by making it easy for people to enjoy authentic, restaurant-quality Asian tastes and flavors at-home. Lee Kum Kee's offerings include more than 200 authentic options, such as Premium Soy Sauce, Hoisin Sauce, Oyster Flavored Sauce, Sriracha Chili Sauce, Sriracha Mayo and the convenient Panda Brand Ready Sauces. The company's rich 133-year heritage, coupled with its dedication to Asian food culture, has positioned it as an evolving global market leader and pioneer with a presence in more than 100 countries and five continents. Lee Kum Kee products can be found at international retailers and specialty stores, or online at www.LKK.com.

i A year's supply of Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Chili Sauce is equivalent to one case (or 12 bottles).

