Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Celebrates 40 Years in Business

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry marked a major milestone October 16, as they celebrated the 40th anniversary of the opening of their first store. Originally from Texas, Lee Michael Berg, Founder and CEO, and his wife Brenda chose Baton Rouge as the ideal location to establish a successful business. The first Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry store has grown into one of the largest family owned and operated jewelry retailers in the nation, employing more than 150 people and posting revenues of more than $56 million.

For more than 40 years, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry has continued growing by offering extraordinary jewelry and unsurpassed customer service. Shortly after the original store opening, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry opened in Shreveport, LA in 1981, followed by a store in Lafayette, LA in 1985, Jackson, MS in 1995, New Orleans in 1996 and San Antonio in 2000. Due to demand, Baton Rouge and San Antonio have two locations. After 40 years in business, the brand continues to expand into new markets with the September 24 opening of the first New Mexico store in Albuquerque. With corporate headquarters still located in Baton Rouge, there are currently nine stores in four states.

"Building the Lee Michaels brand for the past 40 years has been a labor of love for me and our family," said Lee Michael Berg. Lee often says his success is not in building the business, but in how well he transitions that business to his sons, Chad, Scott and Ryan. After 15 years of planning and preparation his sons transitioned into the position of owners of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry in 2016.

Lee Michaels has also built a strong reputation of seeking out and working with local non-profits and community organizations in cities where their stores are located.

About Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry:

Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is in the most exciting business there is – making memories and marking milestones with extraordinary symbols of emotion. One of the largest family owned independent fine jewelers in the nation, Lee Michaels currently operates nine stores in four states. Combining quality, and service in merchandising, advertising, customer service and the sales associates' professionalism creates the Lee Michaels "Extraordinary Experience" for employees, customers and communities – the key to their success.

