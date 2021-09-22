Lee Westwood talks Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka and more in new SBK Betting Podcast

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBK - the sportsbook app powered by Smarkets - is delighted to announce the launch of the SBK Betting Podcast, hosted by Racing TV's Jess Stafford.

Every episode will feature a new guest from the sporting world, starting with Lee Westwood, one of the most recognisable faces in golf for over 20 years.

Westwood is due to tie with Sir Nick Faldo's record of 11 Ryder Cup appearances when he represents Europe at Whistling Straits this week and speaking exclusively to SBK, he said:

"It's ironic really that he set the record of 11 Ryder Cups in 1997 at Valderrama where I was his partner and that was my first one, so it's all kind of gone full circle really. He's obviously a legend of the game and it's nice to be tying a record that he holds."

The Ryder Cup veteran also commented on Brooks Koepka's criticism of the 'hectic' event schedule:

"Some people find it difficult to adjust to that team environment. The week of the Ryder Cup there is a lot to do, they cram a lot of media in, dinners etc. and practice rounds take a lot longer. And if you're somebody like Brooks who likes to chill out going into tournaments it's difficult; at a Major Championship he might play 18 holes on Monday, nine holes Tuesday, nine holes Wednesday, and really not do a lot but at the Ryder Cup it's very full on!"

Team USA are 4/7 favourites with SBK to lift the trophy but Westwood does not believe these odds factor in the team element of the event enough:

"All the statistics that are used for compiling the odds take into consideration individual achievements. The world rankings are all based on individual achievements. But at the Ryder Cup, you come together as a team so it's completely different to what we do week in, week out. European teams seem to bond well and bond that little bit better (than the Americans). I always go into it not really thinking that either team is particularly the favourite. It's a pretty level playing field and I think it's just who holes the most putts at the right time, and generally just plays that last hole well when you need to under pressure; that's who is going to come out on top at the end of the week."

Westwood also announced that his son, Sam, would be taking over caddying duties from his wife Helen, who caddied for him at the recent BMW PGA Championship:

"Helen's doing all the wives and partners things and Sam's doing the caddying. Sam's caddied a lot for me this year, at The Masters and other events in Europe like the Scottish Open. They share it between the two of them. Both know what to say to me, they don't get involved in the yardage or picking clubs but they're good on the psychology side of things. They just keep me in a good, nice, relaxed frame of mind which is even more important the week of the Ryder Cup."

You can watch the SBK Betting Podcast on YouTube or listen on Spotify , Apple , Amazon Music , and Soundcloud .

SBK would like to thank Westwood for donating his podcast appearance fee to two extremely worthwhile causes: the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter and the Ebony Horse Club .

About SBK:

SBK is a modern, social sports betting app with a simple aim: to give customers substantially better sportsbook odds on sport and politics

For a limited time, new SBK users can get £40 in risk-free bets when they deposit £10 (18+, T&Cs apply )

) SBK's odds can be found on the industry-leading Oddschecker comparison grid

For more information about SBK or Smarkets visit getsbk.com , smarkets.com or smarketshq.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Smarkets

Related Links

www.smarkets.com

