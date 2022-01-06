Leech Tishman to Host Webinar on Practical Suggestions or Cannabis Businesses in 2022

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leech Tishman Partner and Cannabis Industry Group Co-Leader, Michael H. Sampson, will host an informative webinar on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST for cannabis-related businesses on how they can protect themselves commercially in the new year.

Cannabis in 2022

After briefly summarizing the current state of federal and state cannabis law in the United States – and the various pending federal legislative efforts – Mike will highlight areas of importance for entities and individuals doing business in or with the cannabis industry, including when to involve outside counsel. During this fast-paced, one-hour webinar, in addition to other topics, Mike will touch upon product liability and product recall considerations, the need for various policies and procedures, cyber security, text-message marketing, insurance, contractual risk transfer, document retention, and other ways in which cannabis-related businesses can protect their financial and reputational interests.

This webinar is intended for those that own, operate, or work for a cannabis dispensary, grower, processor, or other related business, as well as ancillary businesses that supply or service the cannabis industry. The webinar will identify risks and challenges facing the industry in the coming year and offer practical thoughts about steps plant-touching, non-plant-touching and ancillary businesses can take to protect themselves and their interests.

Interested individuals should register here. Please submit any questions in advance to [email protected].

