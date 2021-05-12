Leeds Equity Partners and engage2learn Partner to Transform K-12 Professional Development and Drive Improved Student Outcomes

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity firm, and engage2learn ("e2L" or the "Company"), a provider of professional development coaching and technology tools serving districts in the public K-12 market, announced today that Leeds Equity has made a significant investment in e2L. e2L represents the second investment for Leeds Equity Partners VII, L.P., the firm's latest fund, which was formed earlier this year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Leeds Equity partners with talented management teams to drive innovation in leading companies across the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity's investment in e2L will enable the Company to expand its K-12 professional development coaching and technology capabilities, further strengthening e2L's ability to support teachers with evidence-based best practices, improve student outcomes and accelerate learning for all learners.

"Leeds Equity was our partner of choice given their unparalleled education sector experience and track record of investing to accelerate innovation and growth," said engage2learn Chief Executive Officer, Shannon Buerk. "We look forward to our next chapter as an organization in partnership with Leeds Equity and continuing to positively serve our educators, staff, students, and their families."

Buerk, who founded the business nearly ten years ago, will continue to lead as Chief Executive Officer and will also serve on the Board of Directors.

Since being founded in 2011, e2L has become a leading provider of personalized learning, job-embedded coaching, and technology tools for leaders, instructional coaches, and teachers within the public K-12 market. It recently announced the release of indipath – an LMS app specifically designed for PreK-3rd grade learners – to add to its technology offerings portfolio.

"We are inspired by the work e2L does and are both honored and excited to partner with Shannon and her team and support the Company's mission," said Jeffrey Leeds, Managing Partner at Leeds Equity Partners. "We couldn't be more aligned in our conviction that supporting teachers with evidence–based best practices is the best way to improve schools — and thus also improve student learning and outcomes."

Scott VanHoy, Partner at Leeds Equity Partners said, "We believe that schools can work for all students when teachers are properly supported. Our ambitions in this area are boundless and we look forward to working with Shannon and her team to drive both organic growth and a thoughtful acquisition strategy."

Cowen and Company, LLC served as financial advisor and Haynes and Boone, LLP provided legal counsel to e2L. Polsinelli PC served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed $3.9 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity, see www.leedsequity.com

About engage2learn:

engage2learn was founded in 2011 with a clear mission – to ensure the neighborhood public school is the first choice for every family, serving over 225 districts and 2 million students. The Company works with school districts to transform their staff and create a sustainable culture of success while increasing return on existing technology and curriculum investments. Coaching focus areas include school improvement, teacher & administrator growth, blended learning, and culture design & systems planning through using the Company's eGrowe coaching model and eSuite coaching technology platform.

For additional information on e2L, see engage2learn.org, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

