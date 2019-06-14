Leeds Equity Partners Completes Sale of Project Management Academy

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeds Equity Partners, LLC ("Leeds Equity"), the New York-based private equity fund focused exclusively on investing in the Knowledge Industries, announced today the completion of the sale of Educate 360 Holdings, LLC ("Project Management Academy" or the "Company") to investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Scott VanHoy, Partner with Leeds Equity, said, "Jason Cassidy's strategic vision and tireless execution, along with the entire management team's dedication to success, helped take the solid foundation we acquired in 2015 and create a long-term, market leading project management training company. We thank Jason and his team for the superb work and outcome they delivered."

"We were extremely fortunate to have had such supportive partners as Leeds Equity," said Jason Cassidy, CEO of Project Management Academy. "This tremendous outcome represents the successful culmination of many years of hard work and effort from the entire Project Management Academy team."

"The management team's efforts in delivering best in class training for the career critical project management discipline has positioned the Company for continued success as it expands its offerings to further support individuals and enterprises," said Christopher Mairs, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "We are fortunate to have partnered with Jason Cassidy and his team and we wish them every success as they take the next step in growth with a new partner."

Project Management Academy represents one of Leeds Equity's many professional training investments. Other current investments in the sector include: BARBRI, a global legal education provider; Prosci, an industry-leading provider of change management training and solutions; CeriFi, a provider of education and licensure solutions to financial institutions; and LRN, a global provider of ethics & compliance education, learning technology and data analytics to Fortune 2000 companies.

William Blair & Company, LLC served as financial advisor and Goodwin Procter LLP served as legal counsel to Project Management Academy.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages $1.7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

