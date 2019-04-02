Leesa Sleep, Be Social Change and B Lab Host Monthly 'Bedside Chats' at the SoHo Dream Gallery

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leesa Sleep has teamed up with Be Social Change, a resource that helps people find purposeful work in their communities and B Lab, a non-profit organization that certifies and serves businesses that meet rigorous verified standards of overall social and environmental performance and public transparency, to offer the New York market the opportunity to engage with purpose-driven companies through a series of monthly 'Bedside Chats'. Moderated by Co-founder and CEO of Be Social Change, Marcos Salazar, the panel-style chats will take the shape of a forum on topics in the world of sustainability, and how businesses are pivoting not only their day to day actions, but global missions to align with better business ethics. The goal is to amplify the message around B Corporations and bring a deeper awareness to their purpose-driven business models.

"Lessa is a certified B Corp, committed to leveraging our business as a force for good for our community, employees and the environment." says Jen-Ai Notman, Head of Social Impact at Leesa, "B Corps are redefining what success looks like for businesses, both large and small, and working to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy."

The next chat will take place on Thursday, April 4th, and will highlight how B Corp companies are paving the way for environmental stewardship in business. Marcos Salazar, Co-founder and CEO of Be Social Change will moderate a panel discussion including; Tal Chitayat, CEO of Full Circle & Soma Water, Matt Paiton, Marketing at Toast Ale and Ryan Babezien, CEO & Founder of GREATS.

Full Circle Home and Soma Water infuse sustainability into everything they do, from their product design and supply chain to their company culture and partnerships. Toast Ale is dedicated to brewing a better planet by tackling climate change, funding food charities and preventing waste. Over the years, GREATS has worked to consolidate their sourcing and manufacturing to a small valley in Italy where they work with the world's best craftsmen and women - all while reducing their carbon footprint.

When Leesa was launched, the company made a commitment to donate one mattress for every ten sold to anyone in need of a safe place to rest their heads and their hearts. To date, Leesa has donated over 33,000 mattresses, and this number continues to grow.

About Leesa Sleep, LLC

Based in Virginia Beach, Va., Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its own success not just by the bottom line, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 26,000 mattresses to those in need (with 4,000 more committed by September of this year). Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognized as a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.com.

About B Corporations®

Certified B Corporations are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. They meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. To date, there are more than 2,500 B Corps in 130 industries and 60 countries around the world.

About B Lab®

B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for goodTM. Their initiatives include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab's vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all.

