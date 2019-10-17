Left Coast Extracts Announces All-Glass Cartridges

All-glass cartridges reduce the chance for losing product. This increases satisfaction for the purchaser and improves the experience for the user. Leaks can also damage vaping pens or deliver an unsteady or unsafe dosage.

Another important thing to note is that all-glass cartridges create a more efficient and reliable investment for the licensed seller and investor. The best way to keep a customer is to provide a dependable experience every time.

Replacing a failed cartridge is an added expense and an interaction with a dissatisfied customer. Fewer leaks and failures means fewer returns, more repeat customers, and higher return on investment.

Most importantly, glass products are easy to clean and disinfect. This means we can continue to deliver the cleanest medications and oils on the market.

Visit LeftCoastExtracts.Info for all your vaping, CBD, and cannabis needs.

CONTACT: Coltin Barody, coltin@leftcoastllc.org

SOURCE Left Coast Extracts

Related Links

https://leftcoastextracts.info

