Legacy Collective Partners With Real Mama Bears To Launch Giving Circle Supporting The LGBTQ+ Community

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, launches a giving circle in partnership with Real Mama Bears, an online community dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their families. The giving circle monthly donors will collectively issue grants to nonprofits dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ individuals. Members of the Mama Bears Giving Circle will have the opportunity to actively participate by nominating and voting for nonprofits that directly benefit LGBTQ+ causes.

Founder of Mama Bears, Liz Dyer, leads an online community of 40,000+ moms who come together to love, support, and empower parents of LGBTQ+ youth and the LGBTQ+ community. The community encourages every parent with a LGBTQ+ child to fully affirm and celebrate their child as they are.

"I'm excited and honored to partner with Legacy Collective to create the Mama Bears Giving Circle," states Dyer. "The best thing about the Mama Bears Giving Circle is the opportunity it offers those of us who love and support LGBTQ+ people to collectively invest in making the world a kinder, safer, more loving place for all LGBTQ+ people to live and thrive. Together our impact will be greater! Together we can change the world!"

The Mama Bears Giving Circle aligns with Legacy Collective through common values of commitment to diversity and inclusion. Legacy Collective not only has a strong LGBTQ+ presence on their Boards, but they also vet all grant recipients and partners to ensure there are DEI policies in place protecting the LGBTQ+ community before any funds are distributed and partnerships are formed.

"Legacy cares deeply about the LGBTQ+ community. We are excited for this partnership with Liz Dyer and the over 40,000 Mama Bears where we can come together to collectively support nonprofits across the country addressing a variety of LGBTQ+ community needs," says Erin Arnheim, CEO of Legacy Collective.

The first round of donations collected from the Mama Bears Giving Circle will be allocated to the following organizations:



The Trevor Project: The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Gender Spectrum: Gender Spectrum works to create gender sensitive and inclusive environments for all children and teens.

Tyler Clementi Foundation: The Tyler Clementi Foundation works to address bullying challenges facing vulnerable populations, especially LGBTQ communities.

GLSEN: GLSEN believes that every student has the right to a safe, supportive, and LGBTQ-inclusive K-12 education.

To learn more about the Mama Bears Giving Circle, visit https://legacycollective.org/mamabears/

About Legacy Collective

Legacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

Contact: Juliana Jordan, [email protected], 512.920.3755

SOURCE Legacy Collective