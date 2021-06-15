Legacy Comfort Brand Dearfoams Announces Jocelyn Thornton as New Brand President

Thornton comes to Dearfoams with extensive experience in Product Development in the footwear industry for brands including Sperry and Clarks, as well as consulting experience at the Doneger Group, where in her role as SVP, she led large players in the fashion and retail industry, helping build and implement successful brand and product strategies. Prior to joining Dearfoams, she was the Executive Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Earth Shoes.

"As Dearfoams evolves into a multi-category comfort brand, we are elated to have Jocelyn lead this transformation," said Bob Mullaney, RG Barry CEO. "Her consumer and product experience, coupled with her leadership style, make for an ideal fit for this next evolution and growth in Dearfoams' 75-year history."

Thornton's deep consumer insights and proven track record of evolving a brand's offering into commercial success will be a welcomed addition to the Dearfoams leadership team. Dearfoams is moving into multi-category segments including home, sleepwear and socks, and is expanding significantly within the comfort shoe segment.

"I admire how Dearfoams has experienced such a successful growth story while being true to the values set by its female founder 75 years ago. This success, highlighted by last year's performance, is a testament to a creative and driven community," said Jocelyn Thornton, president of Dearfoams. "Dearfoams has the opportunity to further realize the promise of comfort beyond the world of slippers, and I am looking forward to leading this transformation by building upon its rich heritage, strengthening our organization and enhancing the consumers' daily life experiences."

"Jocelyn is modern leadership: confident, honest, transparent, inspiring, humble, committed, balanced," shared Bob Mullaney, RG Barry CEO. "Her style and experience will enable the Dearfoams team to realize the great vision and purpose available to the brand."

