Legacy Converting, Manufacturer of Everwipe™ Brand, Announces Record Month of Community Engagement and Donations

"Community Service and corporate social responsibility have always been core pillars of our identity," said Dr. Jason Slosberg, Legacy's Founder and CEO. "In a year when cleaning is more important than ever, we're proud to do our part to help our community return safely to school and work."

Drew Martin, Executive Director of KIPP Norcross Academy added: "This donation from Legacy helps us keep our building sanitized and safe as we prepare to bring our students back to school. We're grateful for the support of partners like Legacy and to have Everwipe in our classrooms to help keep them clean."

This announcement comes in the middle of a big year of growth and expansion for Legacy, who recently announced their newly approved N-list disinfectant products, refreshed branding, and move to a new state of the art manufacturing facility .

"As we continue to evolve through this record period of growth for our company and our industry, it's deeply important to us that we maintain our values and identity. We look forward to continuing to support our community in every way we can," added Slosberg.

Legacy is currently expanding their manufacturing capabilities and has begun to open up new distribution partnerships. More information on Legacy and Everwipe can be found online at Everwipe.com or by reaching out [email protected] . More photos of community engagement can be found on Everwipe's Instagram page.

About Legacy Converting:

Legacy Converting is a leading manufacturer of premium wiping and disinfectant products. Legacy was founded in 2004 and from day 1, our focus has been on providing premium products, innovation, and best-in-class customer service. We started with paper towels and industrial wipers and have since expanded to a full in-house chemical manufacturing facility for disinfectant and cleaning products. Our brand of products–Everwipe™– are built to be the most reliable, dependable and high-performing products in their class. We are headquartered in New Jersey and proud to be a 100% US-based company. Over the past 15 years, we've built a world class team and dramatically increased the scale and scope of our operation, but our commitment and values remain the same. Whether you're a customer, vendor, potential employee, or end user of our products, we consider ourselves a partner.

