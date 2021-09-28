Legacy Credit Union announces Legacy Plaza at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Community Federal Credit Union has entered a 10-year partnership with Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) to place their brand on the new Legacy Plaza at Protective Stadium.

Legacy Plaza, located on 10th Avenue North directly across from Uptown, will serve as the main entry point for Protective Stadium. The stadium will be the new home of UAB Blazers Football and will host numerous events at the 2022 World Games.

Explaining why Legacy entered into the partnership, Legacy President & CEO Joe McGee stated, "Legacy Plaza is a highly visible way to merge two of Legacy's highest priorities: our commitment to UAB, which founded the credit union over 66 years ago, and our commitment to the Metro Birmingham community that we serve."

Legacy has a long history of community involvement, including becoming the namesake of Legacy Arena, which is currently undergoing a complete renovation. In 2016, Legacy was recognized as the Official Credit Union of UAB, serving the students and staff of the university.

McGee continued, "At Legacy our mission is to Craft Financial Solutions, and that extends not only to our members, but also to our community. We believe that all of the development now underway in the Uptown area, including the renovation of Legacy Arena, will be a catalyst for growth that will yield beneficial results for Birmingham, for UAB, and for the members of Legacy. We are honored to be a part of that."

Legacy Plaza at Protective Stadium opens on October 2, 2021 when the UAB Blazers host the Liberty Flames.

About Legacy:

Legacy opened its doors as University Federal Credit Union in 1955 to serve the UAB community. After serving the education and healthcare industries for over 50 years, the credit union expanded their field of membership to include the 7-county Greater Birmingham Hoover Metropolitan Statistical Area and implemented the name change at the beginning of 2006. As a community-chartered Credit Union, anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Jefferson, Shelby, Bibb, Chilton, Walker, Blount and St. Clair counties is eligible for membership. NMLS #630374.

Contact: Gina Cannady

Telephone: (205) 930-5076

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Credit Union