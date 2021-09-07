Legacy DCS Launches Ledgestone Development Group

"Ledgestone possesses all of the expertise to build luxury master-planned communities under one roof from start to finish" Tweet this

The foundation of Ledgestone is its focus on lifestyle that respects its surroundings and creates a place that people want to call home. Ledgestone is committed to sustainable planning and innovative ideas while always respecting the genetics and story of the land and its surrounding. As part of the launch, Ledgestone has opened the doors to its new headquarters located at 3101 Bee Cave Road, Suite 305, Austin, TX 78746.

Offering all services in-house, Ledgestone will operate as the development arm that will usher projects from development to design to construction. The rebranding launch and new location are representative of the tremendous growth and momentum that the company has recently undergone with emerging plans for several major new developments in the Texas market and making the INC. 5000 list coming in at 888 in the United States.

With a number of Fortune 500 companies opening offices in Austin, people are relocating to the area in search of job opportunities. Based in Austin, Ledgestone is uniquely positioned to meet the need for large-scale residential developments to accommodate the burgeoning market. According to the Texas Economic Development Corporation, Texas is the ninth largest economy in the world by GDP in 2021.

"Ledgestone is working with its expanding portfolio of partners to plan and prepare for the influx of population growth by building boutique master-planned residential communities in locations that are positioned to maximize the opportunities throughout Texas," said Cass Brewer, President of Ledgestone. "The communities that LDG builds are designed with high-end amenities and sustainable building practices, making them especially attractive to lifestyle buyers and empty nesters alike."

"Ledgestone possesses all of the expertise to build luxury master-planned communities under one roof from start to finish," said Priscilla Storm, Diamond Ventures. "We recognized an amazing opportunity to partner with Ledgestone on the Gravity ATX project to bring this first-of-its-kind community to East Austin to meet the needs of the booming market."

About Ledgestone Development Group, LLC

Ledgestone Development Group, LLC provides a suite of residential development services including development, design, construction along with our partners, Legacy International Resort Properties, for sales. From start to finish, including land acquisition, due diligence, engineering and architectural design, entitlement, underwriting, construction, and delivery, Ledgestone brings an unparalleled level of detail to every community. With a dedication to being stewards of the land, Ledgestone approaches every new development as an extraordinary opportunity to change the lives of its future residents by offering high quality, energy efficient, and sustainable developments. For more information on Ledgestone please visit: www.Ledgestonedevelopmentgroup.com or contact [email protected].

CONTACT:

[email protected]

512-726-0500

www.ledgestonedevelopmentgroup.com

SOURCE Legacy DCS

Related Links

https://www.legacydcs.com

