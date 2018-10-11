Legacy Estate with World-Class Views for Sale in Tiburon, CA: Bullock & Sarkissian Team List Iconic Easton Point for $110 Million

With its highly-coveted location, Easton Point is just minutes from San Francisco – California's epicenter of tech, venture capital, finance, arts, gastronomy, and culture. An undulating hillside paradise, the iconic estate is 110 acres of endless vistas, forested trails, golden meadows, and breathtaking ridge-lines 590 feet above sea level. Adjacent to Old Saint Hillary's Open Space Preserve to the north and scenic Paradise Drive meandering along the waterfront to the east and south, Easton Point is a haven of peace, tranquility and nature on an epic scale.

The legacy estate is listed exclusively with the Bullock & Sarkissian Team of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in Marin County. "Easton Point presents an unprecedented opportunity to own one of the finest, pristine properties in the San Francisco Bay Area, if not the world. Its panoramic views are unrivaled to any other vista in the area and are truly captivating. We welcome qualified buyers to witness the iconic property firsthand," says Bill Bullock, co-listing agent and President and CEO of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

Although it lies along the border of Tiburon, the property itself lies within unincorporated territory in Marin County. Recently, a federal court judge has approved zoning for a 43-lot subdivision of single-family home, each sited on one acre. Ultimately, the ideal buyer would purchase Easton Point for a single private residence, avoiding the proposed subdivision development or the buyer could pursue the development of the property. To learn more about Easton Point, visit www.EastonPointTiburon.com

For more information about the Bullock Sarkissian Team, please visit globalestates.com, contact Lydia Sarkissian at 415.517.7720 or email Bill Bullock at bb@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 500 agents in 22 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

SOURCE Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty

