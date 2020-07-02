Legacy Exploration Announces New Drilling Project

DALLAS, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Exploration, a privately held oil and gas company located in Dallas, Texas has announced that it will commence drilling operations for two horizontal oil wells in the Fort Worth Basin in July of 2020. Legacy Exploration has spent 7 years drilling oil and gas wells in North Central Texas and all of their projects have been funded through private placements. Andrew Gautreaux, Legacy Exploration's Founder and CEO said, "Many wells have been completed in this formation vertically, but only a handful of wells have been completed in the Marble Falls formation horizontally. Moreover, we are using 3-dimensional compressed seismic to acquire data prior to drilling these wells, and most companies I know of that are using this kind of technology are the majors."

In closing, Gautreaux said, "I can't think of a better opportunity right now! The Fort Worth Basin has been completely overshadowed by the Permian Basin, and because the type of wells we are drilling are more expensive than traditional vertical wells, the smaller independents can't afford to take on projects like ours, and the majors are only going after the meteoric producing areas that have already been proven. Our investing partners have been extremely loyal to us and it is our obligation to see to it that our partners are able to take advantage of the upside. In addition, we have always known that the Marble Falls formation is comprised of oil and gas, but after drilling so many vertical wells, we hypothesized that if we could drill horizontally for 5 times the money it cost us to drill vertically, but could potentially achieve 20 to 30 times the reserve potential, the value would be there."

The company looks forward to seeing the results of these horizontal drilling projects and hopes to share more about this project on the company's YouTube channel through its informational videos named "Energy Hour with the A Team." Legacy uses these videos as a method to announce upcoming projects, talk about company news and events, and teach about concepts related to the Oil & Gas sector. Subscribe to the Legacy Exploration YouTube channel to learn more!

For more information about Legacy Exploration, please contact us:

Legacy Exploration

2101 Cedar Springs Rd., Suite 1580

Dallas, Texas 75201

Phone: 214-736-7766

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Exploration, LLC

Related Links

http://legacyexploration.com

