Legacy Healing Center Celebrates National Recovery Month

MARGATE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each September, the addiction recovery community comes together to celebrate National Recovery Month . Legacy Healing Center, a treatment center with locations in South Florida and New Jersey, joins the thousands of voices celebrating recovery successes and promoting access to effective treatment for substance use disorders.

Recovery Month was established by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to help promote awareness of the mental health disorders facing Americans today, with a special emphasis on substance use disorders.

Recovery Month celebrates advances in treatments that are helping people achieve long-term sobriety at accredited addiction treatment centers. It's also a time to thank the people and communities that make recovery possible, especially because addiction is often an incredibly isolating experience that can leave a person feeling that no one understands and can truly help.

"The disease of addiction metastasizes in isolation," said David Levin, CEO and Chief Clinical Officer at Legacy Healing Center. When people feel alone in their struggle, their condition can continue to spiral out of control. However, once they realize that they aren't alone, the door to recovery is opened.

The dedicated men and women who have helped people through some of the lowest points in their lives are at the forefront of the battle against substance use disorder, helping to bring families, friends, and communities back together.

Legacy Healing Center is a leading addiction treatment facility that truly cares about its clients because they understand the difficulties associated with addiction and isolation.

Mr. Levin said "What separates [Legacy Healing Center] is that we really really care about our clients. Our legacy is to help each and every one of [our clients] create a sober identity and to achieve a life free from the chains of active addiction so that they can be the best version of themselves, productive members of society, and the parents, children, siblings, and grandparents that they are intended to be."

People are encouraged to come together this Recovery Month to celebrate the achievements of those who have recovered from addiction, the service providers and support communities that make recovery possible, and to raise awareness of the effective evidence-based treatments available to help people overcome and manage addiction.

Anyone can speak to a treatment specialist at any time by calling (888) 534-2295 or by visiting www.legacyhealing.com to chat online.

Contact:

Travis Benfaida

561-706-7205

[email protected]

SOURCE Legacy Healing Center